Why our church flies a Black Lives Matter banner
In response to a comment in last Sunday’s paper, our church does read the Gospels and fly a Black Lives Matter banner because of the highest ethical teaching of Jesus “Love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Have we realized this with our African American neighbors?
Black babies born today are three times more likely to die in the next year than white infants. Loving our neighbor means health care access and medical care because all babies’ lives matter.
In our national capitol, Washington, D.C., the life span of Black men is 17.2 years (not months) shorter than white men. Would this be the case if we loved our neighbors?
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, where I served for nine years, Blacks in the Greenwood District lived three miles away from the wealthy, mostly white, population in Maple Ridge, but their lives averaged 17 years less.
Were U.S. warplanes ever used to bomb white neighborhoods in America? In the Black Greenwood district of Tulsa, U.S. warplanes bombed 35 blocks in the Tulsa Race Massacre. Where was “All Lives Matter?”
Black Americans are 3.23 times more likely to be killed by police than White Americans (that is three times plus, not 3%) based on a study by the Harvard School of Public Health.
CNN reports the median net worth of Black families is less than 15% of white families. Much of this was created by redlining and neighborhood exclusion covenants along with the very low percentage of Black veterans who were approved for VA loans when more than 90% of white veterans were approved.
In American history how many thousands of whites were lynched in small, rural Black communities? What about the reverse?
How many whites have been hunted down in trucks and murdered for jogging through a neighborhood?
When we realize that all lives matter, there will be no difference in mortality rates for Black babies, the life spans among all races in America will be similar, and Black Americans will no longer be over three times more likely to be killed by police officers. When we love our neighbors as ourselves, the people of First Congregational will celebrate and joyfully take down our Black Lives Matter banner. We pray and work for that day to arrive. Then it will be honest and accurate to say all lives matter.
REV. PAUL ASHBY
Senior Minister
First Congregational Church
Instead of banning books, read them with your child
If you are a parent, I probably don’t have to warn you about telling your child not to do something. You already know what will happen. Children will often turn around and do exactly that which you just forbade. In the process of banning anything, we create an aura of mystery that seems to draw children directly to that identified as illicit. This is why the process of banning books is often counter-productive.
Instead, borrow the book you want to ban from your library, read it, begin to understand life from a different perspective, open yourself up to someone else’s love and joy, trials and tribulations and broaden your worldview. Reading is the safest way to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes.
Once you are prepared, sit down with your child and read the book together. I am not suggesting watching a horror movie or playing a violent video game with your child. The books parents have recently asked to be banned are simply words on a printed page. The reader can easily pause and discuss new ideas or thoughts and feelings as the need arises. The late, great Fred Rogers often reminded us, “anything that’s human is mentionable and anything that is mentionable can be more manageable.”
There is no better way to give your child the gift of time, language and knowledge of a world bigger than their own. You can also help establish yourself as a source of wisdom and credibility, so when your children finally get their hands on that book later in life, they won’t have to wonder, “What in the world were my parents so afraid of?” Instead, they will be grateful for the time you spent guiding them through this complex and sometimes tragic, but always beautiful and diverse world in which we live.
MARY ANN JANSON
Grand Junction
Fans should own Broncos, keep them in Colorado
I really liked, enjoyed and agreed with your Feb. 8 editorial, “Let the fans buy the Broncos.” However, there was one line in the editorial that stated, “This leaves a smaller pool of potential owners, meaning you’ll get the guy who can afford the team, not necessarily one who is right for the team,” has me really scared.
With a few open cities that used to have NFL teams, who no longer do, or have too many, what would happen if the Broncos became the new Oakland Broncos or the San Diego Broncos, or the very worst-case scenario the L.A. Broncos?
I’m very much on the side of the Broncos staying in Colorado and being owned by the fans!
STEVE STEPHENS
Grand Junction