As Jews around the world read from the Book of Exodus this week, recalling the story of our ancestors’ journey from slavery to freedom, we, the Jewish Community Center of Grand Junction, are thankful for the support and solidarity from the League of Women Voters and of our Mesa County community. We appreciate those who speak out condemning all acts of bigotry, antisemitism and division in our community. While the incident on Christmas morning targeted the Jewish community, bigotry and hatred have no place anywhere. Everyone is responsible for tolerance and inclusivity. We are reminded of the words of Martin Niemoller, a German Lutheran pastor who changed his own views and spoke against Nazi party policies of the 1930s, declaring them incompatible with Christian values and beliefs:
First they came for the Communists. I did not speak out. I was not a Communist.
Then they came for the Socialists. I did not speak out. I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Unionists. I did not speak out. I was not a Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews. I did not speak out. I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.
Around the country, and the world, communities are recognizing and standing against hate in all its forms. We must advocate not only for ourselves but for others. We must stand together as a community and be a voice for the marginalized. We must stand for what is right. In the words of Rabbi Tarfon, who lived at the time of the destruction of the Second Temple of Jerusalem (70 CE): It is not your duty to finish the work, but neither are you free to desist it.
PATTI KURTZMAN
Palisade
Chinese balloon reactions have been over-the-top
Golly! That whole Chinese balloon thing lasted a whole four days in our news cycle. As it turns out during the Trump administration for four years approximately three Chinese balloons entered U.S. air space. We didn’t hear much about it then, because like the latest incursion, it was just another balloon. On the internet yesterday, I saw photos of Kari Lake, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, and Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona shooting their AR-15s towards the sky! What is wrong with them? Are they mentally ill? Above us in the sky is the jet stream, where winds reach 275 miles per hour. At 60,000 to 70,000 feet in altitude the Chinese balloon obviously got stuck in it. Does anyone really think the Chinese would really resort to using a balloon to spy on us? What’s next? Monkeys in lawn chairs with cameras hooked up to party balloons?
Funny how these days things like a balloon blown off course could cause so much anger? A month ago a Buffalo Bills player named Damar Hamlin was hit hard on his chest, and his heart stopped for a minute. He is recovering well now. The very next day the internet lit up about how his heart stopped because he got the COVID vaccine! Unbelievable right? Even after his mother came out and said all of that was nonsense, that story persisted. Chinese balloons, silly politicians shooting at the sky, NFL football players having COVID problems are just a few of the ridiculous idiotic stories people like to peddle these days. I wonder if people are that bored? I think sometimes we live in very strange times indeed. A book came out last night titled People vs Donald Trump, written by a former prosecutor in Manhattan, New York. What got my attention about that book was how long Donald Trump has been lying about his wealth. Seems Trump was not a billionaire. What is the difference between Rep. George Santos and Donald Trump now? Nothing. They are the same. Make up outlandish lies, push them, double down on them, and see how many easily manipulated people fall for it.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
We need to start raising a stink about energy rates
I Just got a notice of a rate increase in March on my Grand Valley Power bill. They buy power from Xcel and resell it. They claim Xcel has raised their rates and they must pass the cost on to the consumer.
I’d really like to know where all this supposed “Green Energy” benefit of “free” power from the wind and sun is going? It sure isn’t reflected in our utility rates. The Public Utilities Commission approved these rate increases. We the people need to start raising a stink with the PUC and our politicians about this inflation.