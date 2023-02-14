Thank you for solidarity with Jewish community

As Jews around the world read from the Book of Exodus this week, recalling the story of our ancestors’ journey from slavery to freedom, we, the Jewish Community Center of Grand Junction, are thankful for the support and solidarity from the League of Women Voters and of our Mesa County community. We appreciate those who speak out condemning all acts of bigotry, antisemitism and division in our community. While the incident on Christmas morning targeted the Jewish community, bigotry and hatred have no place anywhere. Everyone is responsible for tolerance and inclusivity. We are reminded of the words of Martin Niemoller, a German Lutheran pastor who changed his own views and spoke against Nazi party policies of the 1930s, declaring them incompatible with Christian values and beliefs:

Tags

Recommended for you