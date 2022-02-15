Basics of right and wrong clear in Tina Peters case
When we vote for a candidate for County Clerk, we assume that the person running for the office knows what the job involves, because generally we don’t. We expect that all laws will be followed and that the winning candidate will do the right thing. And then we don’t think about it anymore. We just trust.
Clearly, that has changed recently. Now we all know quite a lot about what the County Clerk does, the process for maintaining our voting machines, who has firing power over employees, the oversight duties of various state offices, what happens when you violate court orders, whether live court proceedings can be recorded and what happens when you don’t comply with a police warrant. That may be a good thing, we are a more educated town in general. But we have lost our trust.
It can be hard to follow all of the controversies surrounding Tina Peters’ tenure in office, but the basics of right and wrong are clear. It is wrong to breach the security of our voting machines. If you are an elected official, it is wrong to flee the state for a lengthy period of time in the middle of chaos that you created. You owe your constituents a duty to stay and work on fixing the problem. It is wrong to violate court orders and break into government offices. If one of your employees does that, it is wrong to support that. It is wrong to break court rules and record live court proceedings, and even more wrong to lie to a judge when he asks you if you are doing that in his courtroom. When police officers serve you with a warrant to seize evidence that you have, it is wrong to refuse to hand over that evidence.
If the local, state and national press are covering accusations that you have done these things, or if you have been indicted for any of those things and you are a public official, the right thing to do is resign. It does not matter if you believe you have been unjustly accused or whether you can prove you are innocent later. What matters is that the never-ending distraction and public resources required to investigate all of this are a liability to the citizens of Mesa County.
Ms. Peters, please do the right thing now.
INGRID DREIMANN
Grand Junction
Build District 51 up, don’t tear down from the top
I attended the rally Monday night prior to the executive session of the School Board and have read the reporting of that meeting and also about the catastrophe in Douglas County. Our three new School Board members seem to have an agenda to disrupt and dismay our community.
We see new subdivisions all over the valley. An upcoming 600 acre subdivision has been approved and construction will eventually begin. These homes will have an impact on our schools. The impact on Wingate Elementary, Redlands Middle and… oh wait… there is no Redlands High School!
Maybe an idea. Perhaps while we are working with the engineers and architects for our new Grand Junction High School, and while we remember how long it took to even be at the starting point for a new high school and while we contemplate increasing school population without adequate teachers or staff, perhaps, just maybe, our school board could focus on building up literally from the bottom up rather than tearing down the top.
Perhaps this school board could be recognized for cooperation and working with the highly-qualified and invested incoming Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill and for supporting Tracy Gallegos as the new Director of Equity and Inclusion. We need the experience of these men!
The support of these two men Monday night was obvious. To Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones, the election was not a mandate for disruption, but it is an opportunity to learn from and participate in a very real and basic responsibility to your community. The partnership that needs to be created is vital to the success of all of us.
SUE SPRINGER
Grand Junction
Abortion restrictions will lead to more child abuse
I agree with the recent letter that was headed “Unborn will be most affected,” but my position is that a lot of children will be born to mothers who for some reason (mostly good) do not want these babies to care for.
To me that means more child abuse, more baby sales, rapist fathers and who knows (except for God) what other things these babies might face in their futures.
People are fighting and attacking each other over having to wear a lousy mask and insisting it’s “their body, their right,” so why should anyone have the right to tell a woman she cannot control what goes on in her body?
MARY O’BRIEN
Fruita