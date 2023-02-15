Both mothers and pre-born babies have a right to life

Jeff Cook’s recent letter to the editor mentioned a relative’s life experience and what she endured as a woman. I was sorry to read that this happened. No woman should be robbed of her freedom to make her own choices, or forced into a situation against her will. When a woman faces such trauma, she should be shown immense compassion, and given all the help she needs. And if a pregnancy results, the same care should also be provided for the innocent baby in her womb.