Both mothers and pre-born babies have a right to life
Jeff Cook’s recent letter to the editor mentioned a relative’s life experience and what she endured as a woman. I was sorry to read that this happened. No woman should be robbed of her freedom to make her own choices, or forced into a situation against her will. When a woman faces such trauma, she should be shown immense compassion, and given all the help she needs. And if a pregnancy results, the same care should also be provided for the innocent baby in her womb.
The good news is that only tiny percentage of abortions are for the above reasons. This fact doesn’t make the situation any less tragic, but does beg the question of the vast majority of abortions performed for other reasons — reasons that should also be dealt with humanely.
Cook remarked about the political debate over abortion, saying that the most sacred freedom a woman has is autonomy over her own body and her right to choose.
Every woman absolutely deserves the freedom to make her own choices, as long as her decisions don’t affect the rights of another. A woman’s freedom is exercised in the decisions she makes before she gets pregnant — before another life is involved. At the instant of conception a baby’s entire genetic code is set, with unique DNA, circulatory system, blood type, fingerprint and personality. A baby in the womb is a completely separate and autonomous little person, with the same rights as any other human being.
Mother and baby are distinct, both being endowed by their creator with the right to life.
Both mother and pre-born baby have rights and need our help. It is our moral duty and privilege to love them both.
KATHLEEN HOLLINGSWORTH
Grand Junction
More empathy needed for people in our community
I would like to call attention to the lack of empathy it seems our community has decided to subscribe to. This is how our government, and indeed our society, has decided to treat those who do not measure up. I see this happening to young and elderly. Males and females. Any sexual orientation. Families and singles. So if you are in one of those groups, maybe a change of heart is at hand for our society
A person needed some help sorting good from bad in an attempt to organize things they found valuable and useful for the eventual building of their home.
This person is not wealthy. Their resources are very limited and Social Security does not cover monthly living expenses, despite the fortunate position of owning the land/property free and clear other than taxes demanded each year.
I believe many who represent the county are proclaimed Christians or other religious affiliation, all of which speak of standing up for and helping the underprivileged. Yet for the most part, the actions that we see coming from our branches of government do not uphold any of the values that many go each Sunday to proclaim.
So the county did all the proper notices, which at best were confusing to the victim in this case. According to the county, their purpose was to clean up the property, yet all they did is come and take the victim’s property (lumber, brick pavers, things that were really useful and, yes, trash, too) and left a mess behind. Had they spent another hour, they could’ve wrapped it up, smoothed out the disturbed soil they created and actually cleaned it up like they said they wanted to do.
This was just a way for the county to make an example of a person. I think it’s safe to say that the example is that our government can do this to any one of us any time it wants and that is what they are announcing here. They’ve even said as much when they proclaimed the new county codes, and the reason for carrying out this perpetration on our citizens.
MARIO LICATA
Palisade
The Mississippi does not have enough water to give
The answer to diverting Mississippi River water to the west is “no.”
It has nothing to do with water rights or regional priorities. It is simple, in late summer 2022, navigation on the river by large barges was restricted due to low water levels and flow. There wasn’t any excess water to divert. It seems unlikely that will change in the future.