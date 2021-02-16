I don’t know where David Kearsley gets the “facts” that he trots out in his latest missive, but I have a good idea, and it isn’t from any of the mainstream media outlets. No doubt it’s from Fox News. Democrats vilifying Trump supporters? Tune in to Carlson, Hannity, or Ingraham any night and you’ll hear real vilification. Carlson: “Democrats hate America.” Give us a break, Mr. Kearsley. Let’s take a closer look at what he wrote: “The rioters on Capitol Hill were a relatively few knuckleheads who were positioned there in advance of a peaceful demonstration.” Hello, anybody home? Video footage shown on non-Fox channels suggests hundreds if not thousands were present, many of whom were armed. This was not a peaceful demonstration. It was a call methodically orchestrated by Donald Trump to overturn by any means possible the results of the presidential election by preventing the counting of electoral votes. “They occupied our capital with 25,000 National Guard troops. There is no ongoing threat.” The troops were there precisely to protect the transition of power threatened by the actions of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and other like-minded groups who would spare no action to defend the ex-president with guns, pipe bombs, and other weapons. None were affiliated with the Democratic Party. “This impeachment is a charade. You can’t remove someone no longer in office.” For the record, Trump was impeached while still in office. The trial took place afterwards. As for President Biden signing “executive orders costing thousands of good-paying energy sector jobs,” ask any oil or gas field worker about their long-term prospects. These jobs are hard, and they are temporary. Today it might be North Dakota, tomorrow West Texas. In the meantime, thousands of leaky oil and gas wells need to be capped to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Repurposing existing workers from drilling to capping and training in new technologies would lessen the financial impact on their livelihoods as the nation transitions to more sustainable energy sources. My point is that where you get your news matters. As much as I disagree with much of what Fox is disseminating, I regularly force myself to include them in my news intake to better understand opposing viewpoints. Relying on a single source of information makes us less informed and widens the divide between us. R.K. PALMER Grand Junction Logic for keeping BLM headquarters here is sound As a former state and federal contractor employee in Grand Junction, I understand a few issues of government bureaucracy and the rural versus urban divide in America. I did think it was a terrific idea to bring the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Grand Junction. And this is coming from someone that does not believe that industry and private interests should be able to rape and pillage our public lands at will: I am definitely a conservationist. But as leaders like Cory Gardner have correctly pointed out, the people that manage these lands should be situated where the lands actually are. Washington, D.C., is an urban East Coast mess, and there’s really no reason anymore why the leadership of the BLM should be focused there. I hope the Biden administration will take these nonpartisan argument seriously, as they come from a wide variety of thoughtful people: Leave the BLM headquarters here. Those that are creatures of Washington and that perhaps really didn’t belong there in the first place have already resigned. Let’s hire some new people that want to be close to the lands they manage, actually talk to the people that live here, and have the opportunity to enjoy the bounty of the recreational heaven of western Colorado. JACK S. BYROM Grand Junction
Logic for keeping BLM headquarters here is sound
