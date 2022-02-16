Ridding ourselves of sick, staged political theater
In circus world, clowns can be kings. The “trucker protest” in Canada is over with now. Initially, I paid attention to their grievances, since the prime minister there compared them to criminals, losers and lunatics, because they were unhappy with COVID restrictions. I felt empathy towards them.
Then, when I read the Ottawa newspapers and saw that these truckers there were attacking and assaulting some homeless people and also attacked a woman who was managing a homeless shelter, I said enough already!
Then, I read many of those same truckers brought their young preschool children with them to the protests for days at a time!
They blocked some bridges to the U.S. in order to disrupt commerce between our two countries.
Lastly, Canadian truckers were polled and 90% of them had received their COVID vaccinations. At that point, the message they wanted to get out was lost in the noise. Time came for them to go home. This past Saturday, Feb. 12, counter protesters around Canada took to the streets and confronted those truckers and told them to get their trucks off their streets. Nobody was shot, some arrests were made, but overall, they demonstrated restraint on both sides — a concept that Americans seem to have lost this last year. Death threats against election officials and school board members, neo-Nazi rallies in Florida, Donald Trump still lying non-stop.
Will it ever stop?
Confederate flags were flown in Ottawa, along side MAGA flags there in Canada.
Senator Rand Paul and Senator Ted Cruz both fawned all over those truckers, and said quite clearly, they need to come to America and stop traffic, disrupt trade, supply chains and even the Super Bowl! But, when Homeland Security got involved, guess what happened? The clowns got into their clown cars and trucks and disappeared into thin air.
These constant disruptions in our political system are now all staged, sick political theater and the best way to rid ourselves of them is to vote them out of office permanently.
Simple.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Using per capita carbon emissions is misleading
With regard to the recent op-ed “Rethinking energy…,” Jennifer Schubert-Akin wrote a compelling, yet inaccurate, assessment of energy costs and the state of climate change. There are too many confounded assertions in her writing to cover in one letter, but it is important to set the record straight on her reporting of CO2 emissions.
Schubert-Akin presents selective per capita CO2 emissions data, but scientists agree that cumulative rather than per capita CO2 emissions are the important factor when assessing climate (IPCC). Because CO2 is a long-lasting molecule in the atmosphere, CO2 emitted 50 years ago is likely still in circulation. In fact, human activity has led to a 37% increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration since 1900 (NOAA, ESRL). If you liken CO2 concentration in the atmosphere to a bathtub full of water that we need to empty — decrease the CO2 — then lessening the inflow of water to the tub — decreasing per capita emissions — does not empty it, but rather slows the overflowing water. So per capita CO2 emissions should not be the focus in discussing climate change.
Schubert-Akin further says that the U.S. share of global emissions has dropped from 24% to 13% thus supposedly freeing our country from its culpability regarding climate change. Here again are misleading figures that do not take into account the accumulated CO2 attributed to human activity in the U.S. Since 1750, the U.S. has contributed 24.5% of global accumulated atmospheric CO2 with just 4.25% of the global population (Ourworldindata.org). This is almost twice as much as China, the country with the second highest accumulation. And this accumulation has chiefly occurred since 1950. Do we not bear a share of the responsibility for reducing further CO2 emissions since we bear a large share of the responsibility for its creation?
These climate facts are not debatable as Schubert-Akin argues. Certainly, discussions on the economy and standard of living are justified, but not as a delaying tactic to further reducing emissions. There are only two questions we should ask related to the who and how we should affect CO2 emissions reductions: If not us, then who? If not now, then when?
TOM HESS
Grand Junction