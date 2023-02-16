Jeff Kuhr committed procedural errors in his role as Director of Public Health, but certainly not to the extent that demands his removal. He openly admits to these errors, but claims he was unaware of the procedural violations.
In the issuance of gift cards to staff, used to purchase alcohol, he returned those funds. In the case of the Denver-based consultant, it appears that an earlier contract was simply extended. And in the case of donations to community groups, it was meant to share administrative expenses for common projects. Dr. Kuhr did not benefit from any of these apparent infractions.
These procedural violations are minor and remedial, and Dr. Kuhr has already agreed to take corrective action. So why are the County Commissioners hell-bent on destroying the reputation and livelihood of one of their best and most successful employees?
His successes are well-documented and his leadership of the Public Health team, including his board, is unquestionable. Are the commissioners jealous of Kuhr’s success or are they guilty of moral elitism finding blame simply to justify their outrage?
As a former member and MCPHD board chair, I was instrumental in hiring Dr. Kuhr and in promoting the Policy Governance model that has guided the department for the past decade. That model includes setting executive limitations for the director giving him the greatest amount of freedom to do the job as he sees fit. At any time, the board can tighten or loosen those limitations — and I suspect they have already done so. But to fire the director because mistakes were made while doing his job? Remediation — yes. Firing — certainly not.
JOHN RODWICK
Fruita
There is a lot of over-blown fear on wolf reintroduction
I attended the Wolf Draft Plan meeting in Rifle on Feb. 7. I was one of about seven who spoke in favor of wolves compared to about 40 people against, mostly livestock producers and outfitters. No wonder people become alarmed about wolves coming to our state. There were so many over-blown and non-factual opinions made. There should have been a fact checker after every false statement was made. There was even a member of the stakeholder advisory group team, an outfitter, who had come up with his own calculations of how wolf predation would kill all the elk, costing the state millions.
After two hours of whining and complaining about how $8,000, the market price for a cow, wasn’t enough, I guess the stakeholder advisory group and the technical working group finally bowed down to them and have raised the compensation allowance to $30,000. I think the producers want the program to go broke or have a get-rich scheme in their heads.
Every living thing plays a role in our ecosystem, like it or not. Wolves have their role and can have positive effects on our environment. Wolves are not going to attack or eat you, as some people think. It is clear that Colorado Parks and Wildlife have their work cut out for them — especially in the education department. With the hiring of 10 new officers, this will help, but it’s going to take a lot of cooperation from the ranchers and outfitters. Please learn the facts about wolves and let this very private animal live peacefully.