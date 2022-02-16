Restore the Republican Party, not the Trump Party
Finally, a major national GOP leader, Mitch McConnell, calls the Jan. 6 riot for what it was, a planned insurrection fully supported and encouraged by Donald Trump. This was an insurrection, plain and simple, with the expressed intent of preventing the legitimate transfer of power in the leadership of the United States that cannot be explained in any other way. The participants need to be treated for what they were — insurrectionists.
Anyone trying to explain the event any other way has to have blinders on, purposefully trying not to understand what is blatantly obvious, an attack on the Capitol of the United States. With the insurrectionists carrying a noose and looking for the speaker of the house all the while calling Vice President Pence a traitor, what do you think the outcome would have been had they found either?
Now with Trump’s continued effort to destroy the remnants of the Party of Lincoln, by trying to create an internal Republican civil war, the mid-term election of 2022 may be muted with the true damage of taking the country’s attention away from and off the failure of the current administration and its destructive policies.
It is becoming obvious there are many GOP leaders who agree with Vice President Pence, but who are unwilling to develop the courage to step forward and publicly support his position. They need our encouragement to develop a backbone and do what they were elected to do, that of creating legislation addressing the needs of America while not being told how to speak, think or act by Trump. There are several Republican leaders who could lead the country, they just need to step up and be counted. They would find substantial support.
However, Trump has no interest in seeing a revived Republican party with leaders who are willing to speak up and lead. Such a Republican party would be a threat to the Party of Trump. Trump does not care about the Republican Party, it is all about him. He wants to continue to tell elected leaders how to think, when, how and what to speak on. If they are not sufficiently subservient, he wants them to expect his wrath and attempts to disqualify them even though they represent their local constituents.
It is time for those who subscribe to the basic ideals of the Republican Party to regain local, state and national control and start leading in the right direction.
KEN HENRY
Fruita
We must learn our history both the good and the bad
Amen to Wayne Hare’s column entitled, “When will Black history become part of American history?”
It has been said that history is mostly written from the viewpoint of the victors, but the realistic history of our country has to be one that, yes, fosters pride in the great things we have done as a country, but does not shy away from those events that fostered periods of dehumanization and discrimination. We need to look American history straight in the eye and learn about the great things and the not so great things. Why? Because only in that way can we have an understanding of the complexities of this country’s history and the efforts of those of the past and present to try to get us to that sacred place where, “All men are created equal.”
Our history is one of diversity and must be one of inclusion. Our citizenry is made up of immigrants from all over the globe, most of whom came here by choice, including the English, Germans, Irish, Polish, Italians and on and on. Of course, Native Americans were already here for centuries. The Spanish had colonized huge areas of the western part of the United States and many Hispanics can rightly claim their ancestors to be among the first settlers. Many Asian Americans can trace their history back to those Chinese immigrants who labored under terrible circumstances to build 700 miles of the Transcontinental Railroad. The list goes on and on as do the causes and circumstances of immigration.
But the ancestors of most Black Americans did not come here by choice. They were captured in brutal fashion from their homeland, transported in the filthy holds of slave ships, and those that survived, sold into slavery. The first of them were brought to Colonial America in 1619, one year before the Pilgrims arrived. Slavery ended with the Civil War in 1865, but it was replaced with Jim Crow segregation and intimidation. The Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s finally brought a degree of equality to Black Americans.
Black Americans, first as slaves and then as free men, fought valiantly in every war of our history. Every aspect of American life has been touched by the contributions of Black Americans. As Wayne Hare so eloquently stated, “I want us to acknowledge that Black Americans are a part of the American story along with its villains and heroes, its quirky individuals, and its ordinary and often conflicted citizens. Black Americans should be woven into the narrative because, in fact, Black Americans helped shape the American story...” Again I say, Amen!
MAX STITES
Grand Junction