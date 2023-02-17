The many benefits of a Community Rec Center
As a pediatrician and a relative newcomer to Grand Junction, I am enthusiastic about our community investing in a Community Recreation Center, especially located with immediate access to the outdoors and open spaces.
The proposed Community Recreation Center will provide safe, inclusive facilities for physical activities for both children and seniors, thereby increasing the health and wellness status of both. The center will be funded through a voter approved cannabis tax and a 0.14% sales tax that will sunset in 30 years and never applies to gas, groceries or medicine. A Community Recreation Center has a value to Grand Junction that transcends the amount of dollars invested or the revenues gained from taxes.
Our Community Recreation Center will provide a sense of public pride and cohesion to our community. For me, the small increase in taxes is well worth it because I strongly believe a vibrant Community Recreation Center will build a stronger, healthier, happier and safer Grand Junction. I encourage every citizen to vote yes on April 4.
DONALD JOHNSON
Grand Junction
Dangers of reintroducing wolves not discussed
Heather Cammisa announced in her recent column that she’ll soon be welcoming wolves back to their ancestral home grounds, otherwise more realistically understood as where many of us now live, work and recreate. They will roam there whether we humans like it or not. Cammisa preps us with a cascade of virtue signaling showered upon these apex predators, as if they represent beloved relatives wrongfully jailed who are finally being set free and returning to the old homestead.
The key to welcoming them back into their rightful societal slot, she says, is “coexistence,” identified as “human adaptation and shared landscapes.” Common translation: wolf-wokeness and dismissal of biblical teaching in Genesis declaring human dominion over animals. Now, according to Cammisa, that relationship is unethical, and centuries of belief and understanding are finally and properly being swept aside. The wolf is now apex in more ways than one.
Cammisa also identifies how the goods will be divvied-up when these new interlopers arrive. Short version: Prop 114 will be the stick-up artist, Colorado residents will be the stuck-up victims, and wolves will be laughing all the way to their ancestral land bank.
Remaining undiscussed in her article is what vaunted research or other babble will be waved around in defense of this imbecilic reintroduction when one day a child is playing in his/her rural backyard, and a marauding pack of wolves — dare we even imagine it — ranges beyond its fantastically imagined bureaucratic boundary and... Well, readers can complete the rest of that last sentence for themselves.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
Give Kuhr a chance to fix mistakes at MCPH
I worked closely for Jeff Kuhr at the Mesa County Health Department for six years. Jeff is a forthright, honest leader whose reputation is above reproach.
He eats and sleeps public health and has been a champion of innovative programs that have kept our community safer during this interminable pandemic. The Mesa County Commissioners’ call for his termination is premature and ham-handed. If mistakes were made, let’s give Dr. Kuhr an opportunity to fix them.
PHIL MOHLER, MD
Grand Junction
Kuhr has been exceptional as the leader of MCPH
As a fellow local business leader, I have worked closely with Jeff Kuhr for a number of years. While we have not always agreed on issues, I have never doubted his expertise or professionalism. He has also been a wonderful collaborative partner.
My expectation for the head of the Health Department is that we have someone with a plan for health emergencies and the wherewithal to execute said plan. I think we can all agree that the effort Jeff, in collaboration with Diane Schwenke and the Chamber, to navigate us through the global disaster called COVID was beyond exceptional.
As a community, we kept our schools open, our businesses stable and our spirit intact. I have nothing but praise for the local board of the health department for supporting his effort and staying out of his way. The vaccination plan was also absolutely outstanding.
The County Commissioners are doing their job. I don’t recall any audits of my business practices that didn’t uncover mistakes or areas needing improvements. That is why we do them. I hope we give Jeff an opportunity to fine-tune his processes and not lose such an exceptional health leader.
SALLY SCHAEFER
Grand Junction