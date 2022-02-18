Freemasons donate to Food Bank of the Rockies
On Monday, Feb. 14 the Freemasons in the Grand Valley provided a donation of food and money to the Food Bank of the Rockies. With the nearly $1,300 and additional foodstuffs donated the Food Bank of the Rockies will be able to provide more than 4,000 meals to those in need.
Freemasonry is the oldest fraternity in the world and a belief in charity is one of its core tenets. Freemasonry in this country goes back to the very beginning when nine of the Founding Fathers who signed the Declaration of Independence, including George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, were Freemasons.
Masonry in the Grand Valley goes back to the 1880s when Mesa Lodge No. 55 was chartered. Freemasons have a lot of charities. The Scottish Rite RiteCare(RiteCareCO.org) helps children in the valley with speech problems and dyslexia. The Western Colorado Shrine Club in conjunction with the Shrine Hospital in Salt Lake City provides needed healthcare for children. Each of the Masonic Lodges in the valley offer scholarships to high school seniors and scholarships to the Masonic Band Camp each summer. For more information please go to MasonicFamilyGJ.org.
GREGORY FOSTER
Grand Junction
Some ideas for other topics the Sentinel could cover
How about some new topics for The Daily Sentinel?
I know where The Daily Sentinel stands on Rep. Lauren Boebert, County Clerk Tina Peters and the District 51 School Board. I’ve read hours of mostly negative news and commentary on these topics and would love to hear about other things.
Does President Biden need a cognitive test? As the oldest person to become president in American history, his avoidance of the press, and his angry outburst at journalists asking tough questions, is he up to being Commander-in-Chief? What if we end up in a two-front war with both China and Russia, nuclear powers, and he falters at a critical moment?
We haven’t seen inflation like this in 40 years and it’s out of control. Is it transient? Prices on food, gasoline, electricity, building materials and cars have skyrocketed in the past year. How is this affecting Mesa County, especially those on fixed incomes? What is causing it, how do we fix it and when will it improve?
How about the national debt and the legacy we are leaving for our children and grandchildren? What’s the impact of the massive new spending bills proposed by Congress? Should we saddle our offspring with this crushing debt?
What about the national crime spree? Were all police heavy handed or did we overreact? How are we going to curb crime so our streets and homes are safe again? If not police, then how?
Is the choice to take a vaccine a civil right? Do Americans get to decide what goes into their body? Where does government’s authority end on this? In a free country, is it appropriate to treat those who chose not to get vaccinated as pariahs? What impact does illegal immigration have on the pandemic and economy?
TOM DUFFY
Clifton
Crossover voting can be principled way to change
Colorado is one of 15 states that hold open primaries. If you’re registered in Colorado with either major party, you are limited to vote for the candidates of that party in the primary. But as an unaffiliated voter, you have the option to vote in either (not both) of the major party primaries.
Crossover voting is the term used when a registered member of one party votes to undermine the opposite party. The Republicans have effectively used crossover voting in two recent campaigns. The first campaign, affectionately called “Operation Chaos” was used in 2008 against Barack Obama. As the leading contender for the democratic nomination, Republicans urged their voters to cross over and vote for Hillary Clinton. Twelve years later (again called Operation Chaos) Republicans used a “vote for the worst” campaign, directing Republican voters to cross over for Bernie Sanders to undermine the lead held by Joe Biden.
Can crossover voting be principled? If our crossover vote is used to invalidate white nationalism, Islamophobia, unwillingness to certify a presidential election and endless, non-productive political drama, then your vote is principled. If you’re interested in this concept, but still a wee bit unsure of the process, check out Elizabeth Kolbert’s Jan. 26, 2022 article in The New Yorker entitled, “Should the Democratic Primary Voters Help Save The G.O.P. From Itself?” Once you’re ready to become unaffiliated, changing is easy. Simply go to the coloradosos.gov and search for ”find my voter registration.”
Colorado District 3 is ready for a change. This change begins with the elimination of Rep. Lauren Boebert in the June primary vote. Effecting this change is going to come from voters on the left, voters on the right and most importantly, the unaffiliated voters of Colorado District 3.
JEFF OSTER
Gunnison