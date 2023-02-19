I think there needs to be some clarification regarding the recent Sentinel article about Cody Kennedy’s involvement in the class action suit against the city of Grand Junction. A couple of years ago, I was told by a friend of mine who happened to be a police officer with the GJPD that there was a fight coming with the city over their gross mismanagement of the GJ Employee Health Plan that he and other police officers had been paying into for years but were now informed that those funds had been used for other city programs and were no longer available as retirement health benefits. In the case of my police officer friend, he had paid into this city-run health plan for 15 years, but would not receive any heath benefits upon retirement.
Cody Kennedy, who served on the GJPD for 17 years, was an elected member of the union’s executive board when the class action suit was filed against the city for alleged mismanagement and subsequent loss on the promised health plan. It is altogether appropriate that the city be held accountable for the loss of these vital retirement benefits.
I fear that the way The Sentinel framed the headline, with Kennedy’s picture displayed, gives the casual reader the impression that City Council candidate Cody Kennedy is bringing suit against the city of Grand Junction, when instead the Fraternal Order of Police did so in order to recoup our police officer’s retirement health plan investment.
Our GJPD, and all city employees, affected by this gross mismanagement of promised funds deserve better then this and while, if elected, Kennedy has promised to recuse himself from any action taken against the city in this matter. I would hope that the people of Grand Junction recognize his past service to the community and support his continued dedication to making our city safer as a member of the Grand Junction City Council.
BIFF MESSINGER
Grand Junction
Kuhr deserves credit for getting us through COVID
Your Sunday front page story regarding Jeff Kuhr and the Mesa County Health Department brought out the devil in Janet Rowland, and the other commissioners are nothing but puppets.
I do not know Jeff Kuhr, but in my opinion he did an outstanding job by keeping the county open during the pandemic. His 5-star program saved many restaurants in town and was adopted by the State of Colorado. I would think that the Mesa County Commissioners would have better things to do.
KENNETH LEIS
Grand Junction
Give Kuhr an opportunity to correct his mistakes
Jeff Kuhr has been a godsend to Mesa County. His advocacy has been exemplary. He not only helped to keep businesses open and people employed, he certainly saved lives that would have been lost to the hopelessness of job loss, followed by substance use or suicide. So many other public health officials in Colorado and nationwide succumbed to the easy (and ill-conceived) policy of mindlessly closing everything, and for far too long.
I’ve been a physician here in the valley for three decades, and I believe Kuhr deserves our praise, our thanks and the opportunity to correct his mistakes and retain his job. I have the utmost respect for him and those who work with him.
JOEL DEAN
Grand Junction
Thank you for the great care given to our father
Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center and the HopeWest Ferris Care Center. Our father, Don Zordel, became quite sick after contracting COVID in 2022, which aggravated his existing lung and heart issues.
Sadly, Don was no longer able to live independently. He moved into Mantey Heights and found a real community and new friends. The staff there was very caring and professional and Don thought the world of them. Sadly Don’s health deteriorated and he caught the flu just before Christmas and major complications arose.
HopeWest stepped in and started providing additional care. Don came to consider Ken and Geneva as good friends and professionals. Last week Don’s health status became irreversible and he was placed at the Ferris Care Center. The Grand Valley is so fortunate to have a hospice facility like this.
The end of life is a difficult topic and one we hate to consider even when facing it. That said, the staff of the Ferris Care Center takes on the impossible task of transitioning patients from life to death with compassion, professionalism, and empathy. We are so grateful to these people for the caring and commitment they showed us and Don during the worst days of his and our lives.