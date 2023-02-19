Clarification needed on Kennedy, GJPD lawsuit

I think there needs to be some clarification regarding the recent Sentinel article about Cody Kennedy’s involvement in the class action suit against the city of Grand Junction. A couple of years ago, I was told by a friend of mine who happened to be a police officer with the GJPD that there was a fight coming with the city over their gross mismanagement of the GJ Employee Health Plan that he and other police officers had been paying into for years but were now informed that those funds had been used for other city programs and were no longer available as retirement health benefits. In the case of my police officer friend, he had paid into this city-run health plan for 15 years, but would not receive any heath benefits upon retirement.