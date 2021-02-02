‘Stop the steal,’ ‘Big lie’ and now political flags?
Driving down Unaweep Avenue the other day, something caught my eye that made me stop and take a second look and question my patriotic sense of civic responsibility.
That something was a flag pole flying three flags in the front yard. This yard, by the way, is right across the street from Orchard Mesa Middle School. Absent the usual Stars and Stripes of the United States of America flag flying atop this flag pole, all three flags were political in nature. You know the flags— you see them frequently while driving around town. What was unique about one of these flags was what the flag said. There in big bold letters was “F*** BIDEN” and underneath this statement was “AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”
Free speech, right? I get that, but the fact is, this flag is located directly across the street from Orchard Mesa Middle School. The use of profanity in this politically-charged flag is unacceptable. What message does this flag send to the children attending this middle school? Teachers, administrators, neighbors using Unaweep Avenue that drive by this flag pole can make their own judgment as to the validity of the flags’ statement. But the use of profanity sends the wrong message to the middle schoolers? Is this another example of the erosion of our moral compass or is this free speech?
PAUL S. DARR
Grand Junction
Citing Wyoming study in leasing pause is misleading
The recent article “Schwenke warns of Main Street impacts of anticipated oil, gas leasing moratorium” is the latest casualty of the flawed Wyoming Energy Authority study.
I don’t doubt Diane Schwenke took the data in the report in good faith. Unfortunately, the report has several weaknesses that exaggerate the economic impacts of a leasing pause.
Among them, it incorrectly models 1) a leasing moratorium as a permanent end to new leases; and 2) that all leases with existing drilling permits will also stop. Both are inaccurate and lead to overestimating impacts in a misleading way that allows oil and gas companies to erroneously claim that a leasing pause will have major jobs and revenue costs. The real numbers show that a pause to leasing will have a minimal economic impact.
Schwenke said “Let’s keep the energy production going,” and under Biden’s order, it can. Acres with existing development, existing permits and existing leases are unaffected. In Colorado, nearly 40% of the acres under lease for federal oil and gas have yet to even be drilled — under a leasing pause, they still can be.
TAYLOR RIES
Glenwood Springs
So far, Boebert’s bills are a waste of Congress’s time
Our new representative, Lauren Boebert, has introduced a bill that would overturn Biden’s mask mandate on federal lands and interstate travel on planes, trains, or buses. How can anyone not recognize that wearing masks has saved thousands upon thousands of lives? If this mandate had been in place during the past year, who knows how many more lives would have been saved! I’m sure Rep. Boebert knows that her bill will not be passed and is only posturing for her supporters. She seems to have started her career by thoughtlessly wasting Congress’s time.
KAY DELANOY
Eagle