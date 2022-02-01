How we find hope amid dysfunction, pandemic
In response to Patti Hill’s Jan. 20 letter, I would like to reflect on both David Brooks’ assessment of the state of America and on how we handle being mired in a practically two-year pandemic.
Our political dysfunction and negativity plus the pandemic have certainly contributed to “America falling apart,” as Brooks observes. But there is reason for hope. Proactive is the operative word.
We have vaccines and boosters. N-95 masks will be available to us soon. It appears that our justice system is alive and well and that the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 insurrection will answer for their crimes. We will have an investment in America’s infrastructure, thanks to the bipartisan vote. Our local paper supports truth vs. lies, as we see in the Jan. 20 editorial, and rejects dog whistles to antisemitism and disinformation.
On a personal level, we derive hope from small pleasures. Nature is always a refresher for me and many others. We walk, we observe light at different times of day and enjoy alpenglow on the Bookcliffs and Grand Mesa. When we have snow, it is delicate and provides a hush in our noisy world. We can eat for health, enjoying food that we cook, recipes that we invent. Simple berry recipes or just fresh berries are nourishing and delicious. Crock pots give us the opportunity to have good scents wafting around us while we stay away from other people.
There are endless sources of movies and online programs to take us away from despair. Good books are always wonderful companions. If we are lucky enough to have a partner or family living with us, they can sustain us (or, as we know, irritate us); hopefully, their presence is comforting and loving. If we are sick, we are armed with immune system boosters like humor.
We power through discouragement by caring about other people, keeping in touch with family, finding empathy in these discouraging times. We look forward to traveling and seeing the world, even if it is just around the corner at the moment. We watch ducks to see how they care for their young. We try to fight our fears by acting in spite of them. That is hard. We pray for protection and good health. We indulge ourselves in hobbies. So yes, Patti, these things have helped.
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction
The problem with Christianity Lite
Both President Biden and Senator Romney are activated by an understanding of religion that might best be described as Christianity Lite.
They feel called to seek unity, never be judgmental, be a loving neighbor to all and take a soft-shoe approach to knotty public problems.
Jesus believed in education and nonviolent action clearly. Jesus, however, took dead aim at flimsy philosophies, faulty leaders and failed institutions. If common folk didn’t know that the course they were following was mistaken, leaders did, and needed to be held accountable.
Biden and Romney do not want to alienate anybody, because they believe that everybody can ultimately be talked into Christianity Lite. They can’t. Christianity Lite is a place where forgiveness takes place without repentance, everybody just loves each other without accountability and friendly service to others is all that matters in life. The powerful will never go there.
Both Biden and Romney need to learn how to speak truth to corrupt power. Biden can never just sweet-talk trust-violating corporations into good behavior. He has to identify them as the blood-sucking, greedy hoodlums that they are, and obtain consensus to bring them into line with Constitutional priorities.
Romney needs to read the words of ancient prophets like Isaiah, who criticized those who “join house to house, that lay field to field till there be no place, that they may be placed alone in the midst of the earth.” Miserly treatment of the poor is the basic policy of Romney’s Republican party today.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
CPW regional manager made poor decisions
I have to disagree with Bob Caskey’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 26 paper. He criticizes the Sentinel for not focusing on the facts and instead making personal attacks. Quite the opposite is true regarding the previous reporting about the actions of the previous Colorado Parks and Wildlife regional manager.
The fact is the regional manager made some very poor decisions regarding wolf reintroduction and should feel fortunate for just being reassigned instead of being fired.
FRANK PFEIFER
Grand Junction
Repurpose orphaned wells for geothermal
Is it too much to expect orphaned wells to be repurposed for geothermal? The ironic use of former fossil fuel failure for clean energy might elude corporate thinking. Besides they wouldn’t profit, other than charging for this benefit and foregoing capping fees and fines.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction