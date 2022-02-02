In support of Bobbie Gross for clerk and recorder
Leadership in local government matters. As a former elections coordinator for Mesa County, I have seen firsthand the impact competent management has on the trust of their staff. I have also seen what happens when that leadership is abruptly replaced with a culture of hostility and fear. The people of Mesa County deserve elected officials who can cultivate and retain their professional staff, which is why I support Bobbie Gross for clerk and recorder.
Throughout her tenure at the office of the clerk and recorder, Bobbie consistently demonstrated a laser focus on delivering superior results. She leads by example, raising her team up and inspiring the people around her to give their all. It is precisely because of her tenacity, commitment to excellence and her proclivity for putting people first that Bobbie has the respect and admiration of so many who have dedicated their careers to serving the people of Mesa County.
For us voters, the benefits of electing someone who has both the confidence of their staff and the experience to back it up cannot be overstated. Bobbie’s candidacy represents hope: hope of preserving the skills and institutional memory of a professional staff, hope of restoring the dignity of an office that has been mired in the shadow of criminal investigations and uncounted ballots, hope of once again embracing truth and accountability instead of lies and intimidation. This year, I hope you will join me in supporting Bobbie Gross for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.
BRIAN WILLIAMS
Grand Junction
Americans don’t support positions of Democrats
Democrats can’t improve their position before the midterms unless they change their positions on energy, spending, enforcing the law and immigration. They can’t; their positions are based on race, the green new deal and open borders, all positions not supported by a majority.
They survive by promoting crisis. People care more about paying their bills than what the climate might do in 100 years. We will adapt and do quite well. America is rich in resources and creative people.
DAVID KEARSLEY
Mesa
The filibuster is holding back American progress
I was amused by Steve ErkenBrack’s column “When Biden and Trump agree.” While it’s hard to argue the wisdom that Steve has and his opinion of things, I think he lingers in an older America that has sadly been lost.
Yes, at face value the filibuster is a necessary tool that attempts to keep our legislative process kept in check. But sadly, it has proven to be the mud on the wheels of a progressive America. If we don’t progress, we stagnate and the filibuster is proving to be a drag on progress.
The filibuster is a good thing only when you have pure-of-heart legislatures in office. By being pure-of-heart, they wouldn’t succumb to the political power battle, but instead focus purely on the problem at hand and do their best to fix it, regardless of party identity. But we don’t have that anymore, do we?
OK, if we have voting problems then why not cooperate to fix them? If the world is burning up, then where is the Republican response to this crisis? COVID-19 continues to kill people, but President Biden is at fault here? No, that problem comes from the other camp who insists on being obstructionists.
President Biden has been getting hammered by American opinion and it simply isn’t fair. He’s attempting fix so many of America’s problems, but getting bogged down by such things as the filibuster. Not to mention all of the Republican Senators with their arms folded and refusing to cooperate, upset that they are not totally in control. Most Republican legislators are not even attempting to address the serious issues we face as a nation, while the desperate state of our nation, and world, continues to degrade.
However, the fear of dumping the filibuster must be recognized. This would make those in majority always the winners if they choose. So, think about this, if Trump didn’t have the pesky filibuster in the way, only God knows where we would be today.
I found it interesting that all of the most contentious battles ErkenBrack mentioned had to do with either race or social fixes for the less fortunate. Where would America be if the GOP grabbed the power and kept it for all years and into the future?
I enjoy Mr. ErkenBrack’s articles and I don’t fault them. Our problems are complex, but we must fix them soon.
JEFF COOK
Fruita
Glad to see recognition for a Powderhorn legend
It was great to see the article on local skier Mike Kruger in Sunday’s lifestyle section. I have skied many years with Mike, all over the Western Slope, where we always have fun.
I have witnessed his crazy technique from the trees off Bell Mountain on Ajax to the trees off Powderkeg at Powderhorn. One common theme struck me as symbolic of his style — a cannonball. Watching him pile down the moguls backward in like watching a big snowball coming at you. I nicknamed him Cannonball eight years ago and I guess it’s time to share the secret.
Next time you see him bouncing under the chair give him a big yell — go Cannonball! Another Powderhorn legend lives on.
BRIAN MAHONEY
Grand Junction