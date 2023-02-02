Calvin Coolidge, a President who actually cut spending, said: “I favor the policy of economy, not because I wish to save money, but because I wish to save people. The men and women of this country who toil are the ones who bear the cost of Government. Every dollar that we carelessly waste means that their life will be so much the more meager. Every dollar that we prudently save means that their life will be so much the more abundant.”
Today, our government wastes trillions of dollars. Think how much better off “the men and women who toil” would be without such waste.
Making every citizen poorer, trillions are spent supporting illegal aliens, on unappreciated foreign aid, on wasteful programs, and on a nonexistent “climate crisis.”
Each year, the elite fly 1,000 private jets to Davos for the World Economic Forum. As Schenk, Greenpeace, noted, “Meanwhile, the rich and powerful flock to Davos in ultra-polluting, socially inequitable private jets to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors.”
Per environmental consultants CE Delft, the carbon dioxide emissions from these flights are equal to putting roughly 350,000 gasoline-powered cars on the road for that week.
If government officials, CEOs, and environmentalists were really concerned about human-caused climate change, wouldn’t they use Zoom calls? Wouldn’t they stop restricting U.S. energy, thereby transferring manufacturing to super-polluter China?
If Obama believes in a climate emergency, why did he buy a sea-level waterfront mansion? Why would John Kerry keep multiple homes and vehicles?
They don’t really believe their spiel. But they do believe in control.
Unnecessary environmental regulations destroying farmers, ranchers and other small businesses help mega-corporations. Environmental regulations raising costs make more people dependent on government. Transferring taxpayer dollars to “save the environment” is ripe for graft.
Too bad for “those who toil.”
BRUCE MANY
Eckert
If Republicans get rid of Medicare, what’s next?
It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent or of retirement age, you need to write the RNC and your Republican federal legislators about Social Security, Medicare and other programs that Republicans are talking about getting rid of. And if they succeed what will be next? Veterans benefits or federal support of law enforcement? Programs for our kids?
CHARLOTTE STUBBS
Whitewater
Canal paths fit the spirit of the Grand Valley
Outright or veiled concerns for public access abound for those along the Grand Valley canals regarding vandalism, litter, parties, drownings, intrusion, etc. The concern extends as far as the canals run to Loma. This “not in my backyard” coupled with the liabilities involved with GVWUA is predictable.
Whatever the obstacles, the vision of a canal bicycle/pedestrian byway eclipses what according to Karen Harper is that the “state’s public lands, city parks and trails for recreation is the equitable solution for all.” An accessible bike/pedestrian byway is a no-brainer for the underscoring the image of the Grand Valley and the pioneering spirit that created it... that’s if the will to create it is equal to that of the valley’s founders. Besides, they’ve already provided most of the work.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
A community rec center will benefit everyone
This past week I have been involved with five different activities supporting the campaign to pass the measure to build a Grand Junction Community Recreation Center. The number of participants at these events and the level of excitement that this is possible is so uplifting to me. The connection I feel to these people I am meeting is real.
I think this community is experiencing a “can do” attitude in supporting each other. Why a Community Recreation Center you may ask. For me the answer is simple… our children, our grandchildren, our seniors will use it… 83,000-indoor-square-feet of opportunity! And at a cost we can afford. There will be cannabis money to support operational costs and a $70 million bond paid by a $0.14% sales tax that sunsets in 30 years and funds the construction. That’s a tax of 14 cents on a $100 pair of shoes — not on groceries, not on prescriptions and not on gas — so it’s doable.
I encourage you to view the website www.GJCRC.org, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Next Door. Get involved with this project. Just remember to vote April 4. True it is a city-resident vote, but all of us will benefit from a healthier, stronger and more connected community — and so will our visitors!