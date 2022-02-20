Educated Democrats look down on everyone else
Jim Spehar should be ashamed. He should be ashamed of the column that he wrote that was published on Sunday, Feb. 13. He along with many Democrats believe that they are morally and intellectually superior, due to their education, to people who have only a high school education or the equivalent.
Spehar needs to publicly apologize to Rep. Lauren Boebert for his snarky, “our GED-equipped constitutional scholar from Silt” description of her. That description reveals more about Spehar and how he sees all the little people who don’t have the education and aren’t nearly as “smart” as he sees himself.
I don’t know Rep. Boebert other than I know she has a family, owns and runs a restaurant in Rifle, and is a reliably conservative voice in Washington, D.C. I would say she’s led a remarkable life. It just goes to show that education is not a predictor of what one can become. After all there is a Boston University-educated member of Congress that regularly inserts her foot, sometimes both, into her mouth and goes by the moniker AOC. She is proof that you can go to a private university and come out as a socialist not knowing a thing about life or the world.
There is this fundamental cultural divide in this country right now between upper-class, mostly college educated, cosmopolitan city people and the rest of us who they look down upon and see as idiots, hicks, etc. Of which journalists appear to be some of the worst offenders. Jim Spehar and Charles Ashby give lip service to wanting to heal this divide, but only if everyone else would just fall in line with the way they think. They are so much smarter you know.
Rep. Boebert hasn’t voted for any of the ridiculous spending going on in Washington, D.C. She’s not responsible for the current inflation. She’s not responsible for the current crime wave going on in this country. She’s not even responsible for gasoline being $3.50 a gallon. She isn’t responsible for all of the illegal aliens and drugs streaming across our southern border.
By the way, Ashby, two nice puff pieces written on Michael Bennet who is running for Senate. He and the Democrats are responsible for what is currently happening.
MIKE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Strong financial assurance rules needed for oil and gas
With Valentine’s day last Monday, love is in the air — unfortunately, so are dangerous chemicals leaking out of orphaned oil and gas wells throughout Colorado.
Orphaned wells, or wells that defunct operators have left behind unplugged, wreak havoc on our environment, public health and wildlife in our state. Because they have the potential to pollute our air, soil and water, oil and gas companies are required to post a bond when creating a new well, which is returned to the operator once they plug the well and remediate the land it was drilled on.
The problem is these bonds are just a small percentage of the total cost of plugging and reclaiming a well. All too often operators find it cheaper to abandon their wells at the end of their useful life, leaving taxpayers with the cleanup bill. Operators can run their wells for a single day out of the year, or even keep them on all year, despite the fact that they produce almost nothing, so that the well can avoid being declared “inactive.” By manipulating the system this way, operators avoid plugging unproductive wells for years, all the while contributing to the risk of these wells contaminating our groundwater and polluting our air.
This February, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) will be crafting new financial assurance rules that are designed to address these problems.
The COGCC commissioners can show their love of Colorado and its people by codifying strong rules that end the practice of allowing “blanket bonds” that only cover a fraction of the price of plugging and reclamation, requiring all new and transferred wells to have single-well financial assurance, and ensuring that low-producing wells are promptly plugged and reclaimed. Creating strong financial assurance rules now and addressing the problem head on is an investment in a cleaner, healthier Colorado for all.
KATHY CHANDLER-HENRY
Eagle County Commissioner
Clerk’s antics embarrass the entire community
With the soap opera continuing with Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, this has turned into a total embarrassment for the whole county and the city of Grand Junction. And now with the board of education also getting into the act, trying to hold meetings in secret and circumventing the parents and teachers and students, you wonder what is going on with the city and county governments.
If the Chamber of Commerce is still advertising to try and get more people and businesses to come here then they may want to advertise it as Joke City. Because that is what it has turned into with the Tina Peters soap opera and now with the school board antics. It is a total embarrassment. In fact I have gone to the point of when someone asks me where I am from I’ll tell them I live close to the Utah border.
JAMES OWEN
Fruita