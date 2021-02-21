Scott is big on zingers, but low on information
I don’t think I have ever known a Republican politician who didn’t love a tax cut. Yet state Sen. Ray Scott proved me wrong. After Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of The State address proposing a tax cut for small businesses, Scott said, “Well he hit every talking point but no mention of how we pay for it.”
It appears that Sen. Scott is a Democrat and Gov. Polis in now a Republican. One would have to question Senator Scott’s motivation for saying that. Was he trying to politicalize the issue or maybe he is upset that a Democrat suggested a well-thought-out tax cut before he could? It is usually the Democrats who ask about how to pay for tax cuts and the Republicans who suggest tax cuts and assure us they will pay for then themselves. What is this world coming to?
In the same Daily Sentinel article (Feb. 18), Scott said that the governor’s “continued aggression” against fossil fuels will lead to an energy crisis in Colorado similar to Texas. That is either a lie or Scott didn’t do any research about what caused the problem. Texas renewable energy makes up 20% of Texas’s power, about 13% from wind. Other states and countries have a much higher percentage and have more severe weather and are doing fine. There were multiple problems, many due to years of lack of regulations from when Texas decided to be independent of the national grid. To provide cheap energy, things to prevent such a crisis didn’t occur, like making sure gas lines were insulated and installing wind turbines that can handle the cold weather, as other colder states have done. There were mechanical problems at generators sites and not enough fuel readily available (storage of the much of Texas natural gas is in the ground, not available quickly).
Both issues, regarding the tax cuts and blaming the energy crisis on Democrats are yet other example of how Scott is failing to do his job as our representative. He would rather throw out zingers then try to be more informed.
JEFF PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Go with experience in City Council District E contest
Jody Green, candidate for City Council District E, has lived in Grand Junction since 1964. For decades, when ranchers have illegally erected gates and signs barring access to our local public lands, Jody has helped earn victories lawfully restoring public access to thousands of acres for hunting, hiking and camping.
As an independent construction business owner working in Mesa County since 1971, Jody has helped build the postal annex, Ratekin Tower, Oxbow and Lakeside apartments. His decades of experience navigating the Grand Junction construction world has given him invaluable insight into how to help city government become more friendly to existing business, and how to attract new business to our community.
I am concerned by the fact that his opponent, Abe Herman, has only lived in Grand Junction for a few years. Though Mr. Herman talks about protecting our community, I have to wonder how much of his Front Range background colors his ideology. Although Mr. Herman often alludes to his business experience, the only experience I can find on his website bio, or on the Secretary of State website, is a festival tent building company.
Mr. Herman’s website is heavy on feel-good vibes, light on substance. Details of what his actual business is, how long he has been in business, or any evidence of a single business challenge he has overcome is absent in his own promotion. Why? I hope that the readers of The Daily Sentinel will take the time to research all the candidates in this election. I am confident that through our collective research, we will elect the candidates with the most substantial, real-world experience to lead the city in its challenges ahead.
JEFF McCLOSKEY
Grand Junction
Western Slope is rural but Grand Valley isn’t
Recent articles in the Daily Sentinel seem to indicate that we are a small rural community.
The U.S. Census Bureau tells a different story, however. According to the census and the Colorado state demographer Grand Junction is a “metropolitan area” with a central city of at least 50,000 (Grand Junction has a population of over 60,000) in a surrounding county of at least 100,000 population (Mesa county’s population is 160,000).
We are also a huge rural county with more than 60% public lands which includes the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa National Forest, and the Escelante and Domiguez National Conservation Areas. We need to embrace our role as the only metropolitan area between Denver and Salt Lake City, and be proud of what our community is, embracing both rural and urban characteristics.
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Juction