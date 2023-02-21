Biden’s optimistic view is in stark contrast with GOP
For those people who were interested enough to learn what the current state of our Union is, the speech by President Biden to a joint session of Congress followed by the Republican response from Sarah Huckabee Sanders showed the rather stark contrast between Democrats and Republicans.
President Biden presented an optimistic picture of America today. He touted the over 300 bipartisan bills passed through Congress during his first two years in office, including the infrastructure bill and the CHIPS Act. Together with the policies of this administration we now have the lowest unemployment rate, 3.4%, in more than 50 years; 800,000 new manufacturing jobs; 12 million jobs created since the pandemic; 10 million Americans have applied to start new businesses; childhood poverty was reduced by 50%; insulin prices for seniors are capped at $35 per month and drug expenditures for seniors are capped at $2,000 per year; 16 million people have been enrolled for healthcare who didn’t have it before; massive expenditures have finally been designated for critical infrastructure that is hopelessly outdated and dangerous; and our veterans finally have benefits for exposure to toxic burn pits which have caused so many to suffer serious injuries after their service.
What was the Republican response to all of this? Either crickets or jeers. Our very own Representative Lauren Boebert voted against all of these measures. Her mentor, Marjorie Taylor Greene, could be seen heckling the president for telling the truth that the Republican leader of the 2022 Senate Campaign wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare after 5 years.
In her responsive speech, Sarah Sanders painted a picture of America in decline because of a “woke mob” using this and other MAGA catch phrases that most Americans don’t understand with a decoder ring.
Despite his offer to work across the aisle to get things done for our country, Republicans in the House yelled and screamed their intent to do nothing but obstruct, including conducting ridiculous investigations into the FBI and our intelligence services at the behest of Donald Trump.
Republicans have shown themselves to have no policies, no solutions to inflation, no solutions to gun violence, no solutions to immigration, etc. We didn’t hear one problem solving solution from Sarah Sanders and we won’t hear one from the Republican Party as long as it is dominated by representatives like Lauren Boebert.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Why I am supporting Greg Haitz for GJ City Council
As a native of Grand Junction, I have had the honor to get to know Greg Haitz over the past few years. I have been continually impressed by Greg’s work ethic, his character and his desire to help others. He is so giving of his time and energy. He will do great things for the city of Grand Junction.
I truly believe that Haitz is the most qualified candidate running for City Council, and as a Grand Junction resident, I am thrilled he is choosing to serve the public in this capacity. Greg has run a successful small business for years, and understands how the local government should help and not hinder.
As a true conservative, Greg will ensure that the government works on behalf of the people and will keep the government in its proper place. Greg will bring to the City Council an approach that benefits the residents and makes life easier for all. Greg also has experience of serving on a statewide board, as well as working on the Mesa County Planning Commission. This knowledge will allow Haitz to look at the issues from many angles, and guarantee that he is making decisions that positively impact the entire community.
Greg Haitz truly has a servant’s heart and is people first. The City of Grand Junction will be well off with Greg serving in this position. He has the knowledge, experience and character to do what is right and to work with all community stakeholders. Vote for Greg Haitz!