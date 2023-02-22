A school based clinic will provide great health care
I think most would agree that having good health is one of the most precious gifts we can have and that getting medical care when needed is an important part of maintaining good health.
For some of us it is not always convenient or possible to get in to see a medical provider. Lack of insurance, transportation and time, are just a few of the barriers that can cause children and adults to go without care or delay care until they end up going to the emergency room for help.
Many families don’t have a “medical home” where they regularly get care. The strategy of having a health care clinic in a school is a positive way to help with all these obstacles and to give youth a reliable, trustworthy place to receive support and medical attention. A clinic at Grand Junction High School to assist with sore throats, sports physicals, injuries like concussions or mental health concerns like suicidal thoughts or anxiety is cost effective, timely and has the potential to save kids lives. It prevents parents from having to take time off work and it keeps kids in the class room where they need to be. It also provides resources for the parents and teachers who need and want help with the challenges that kids are facing today.
Marillac Clinic is an excellent, trustworthy and reputable organization that has a proven track record of providing great care to our community. Please show your support to our youth, families and teachers by supporting the school based clinic at Grand Junction High School.
REBECCA HOBART
Fruita
Whose job is it really to care for our children?
There is much debate currently circulating around our community regarding the proposed school-based health clinic at Grand Junction High School. I’ve heard many arguments being propagated to justify its implementation, namely that of filling a gap in health care access. As a parent, however, I’m always drawn back to the most basic of arguments concerning children, “Whose job is it to ensure the health and well being of a minor?” The Family or the State?
It seems that our society has become increasingly lax with the role that was once exclusively reserved for the family. The family structure in our culture is crumbling, but does that negate who is responsible? The counter argument usually goes, “well, some kids don’t have involved parents, or some kids don’t have any parents at all, so the school should come around and support those kids who need it the most.” While this sounds noble in thought, we must consider the ramifications in deed. Again, I would beg the question, “if the family isn’t stepping up, for whatever reason, whose job is it to fill in?” A government institution whose primary purpose is to educate our youth? Why have we become so comfortable abdicating the role of the family to publicly-funded government institutions? Why do we automatically assume a child’s best interest is at heart when so many public dollars are up for grab? While there are some things our government does very well, recreating the inherently protective role of the family has never been one of them.
Colorado law allows for the treatment of minors without parental consent for many non-emergent circumstances. I understand the rationale of removing barriers for kids in need of services, but cutting parents and primary caregivers out of the decision-making process should be considered as the ultimate failure, not a viable workaround, of any system involving minors.
Parents (as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors and friends of anyone with children), we must be responsible for promoting strong families whenever and however we can. Whether that’s taking time around the dinner table to invest in your child’s day, or coming alongside a foster family to help support their needs, let’s be a community that builds up and champions the family unit. I oppose the GJHS school-based clinic, and I urge our school board to as well.
ANDREA BARBER
Fruita