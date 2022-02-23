Pre-born humans have a right to live their lives
In response to the recent letter to the editor titled “Abortion restrictions will lead to more child abuse,” it seems odd that a solution to preventing child abuse is to kill the pre-born inside the womb rather than killing the child outside the womb.
A pre-born baby may not be wanted, but that doesn’t mean he or she is not human. Humanness is not defined by “wantedness.” Humanness is defined by DNA, thus entitling the pre-born to the “ Right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
LENE PACINI
Grand Junction
Art Center creates two classes of membership
NO-REPLY@GJArtcenter.org is the response email to a member of The Art Center.
What is your first reaction when you see an email address like this? Friendly place and people? Or do not bother us, we are too busy? Do you really want to continue to be a member of The Art Center?
The Members’ Art Show is currently in one gallery of The Art Center. Oh wait, the Art Center management decided to have two classes of members.
The “NO-REPLY” staff of The Art Center was faced with receiving more than 300 pieces of members’ art and decided not to share such an overwhelming response for the members’ art show with the members. Instead, the “NO-REPLY” staff created two classes of membership, first-class who display their art in the gallery and second-class who have their “overflow” art displayed on the dark walls of the hallways. Is this membership and The Art Center communication at its best?
It is clear that the “NO-REPLY” staff did not want to put up temporary walls to display all members’ art in the designated gallery. Surely the executive director has known of such a wonderful problem to solve.
Is the Members’ Art Show a success? No, and not in the past. Is The Art Center of Western Colorado needed in Grand Junction? Yes, if this Grand Valley community gets rid of the Trump-Republican mentality and the Mesa County Clerk election equipment tampering, School Board 51 managing issues. Please, Grand Valley citizens become part of the wonderful, colorful, law abiding and highly educated Colorado.
Can we ask the City of Grand Junction to adopt The Art Center? The city knows how to communicate. Art, music, performances are needed in an energized Colorado society. Please support the arts.
DIETER HEINRICH
Grand Junction
Corporate bureaucracy
is terrible to deal with
There are stories that during the height of the California Gold Rush people in San Francisco sent their laundry by sailing ship to China to have it washed. I’ve always thought that to be an “amusing anecdote,” but so irrationally stupid to beggar the imagination.
We in Mesa County have few options to purchase food. Despite living in an “agricultural” area, we get our food from giant corporations — Kroger, Walmart, Sams, Sprouts, etc. Like most people I have a routine, although with the current remodel of Walmart, I really hate that store. But Mom taught me to be cheap, so it’s Wally World with the others. Allowing my lack of enthusiasm to get the better of me, I ordered about $35 worth online for pickup.
Considering ordering time and waiting time, the amount of time spent by me was about the same. No real savings to me. Yeah, I could do the ordering wearing my bunny slippers, but who cares. There were “substitutions,” I probably would have just skipped the items and like most large corporate systems, the “pretty” website is connected to a barely accurate inventory system. So the website would not properly identify “out of stock” items.
I started receiving texts telling me that my order was “on its way.” Eh? But I’m so used to bad management and worse software that I decided to see what happened. Sure enough one can of Progresso soup, appropriately boxed and padded was at my front door this morning. Now my roommate and I like this soup and at about $1.59 per can, it makes a great small meal for two old guys.
Groceries are a “penny” business. So considering the packaging, handling and delivery cost for this can of chicken gumbo, Walmart lost at least 100%. But Walmart doesn’t lose money, at least not in the overview. They make bushels of money. So all Walmart shoppers are paying for really massive profits to cover stupidity like this. Nothing is “free” not in business, not in government, not in life.
I won’t play this particular game again, its worth a few minutes of my time to control my shopping (and besides, there’s entertainment).
I hate giant bureaucracies, corporate or government, they are mind numbingly horrible institutions. I hate the idea that if I want to eat, I must deal with one of them. Oops, I guess that’s making me sound like one of those “extremists” who doesn’t like preprocessed, prepackaged, preselected (by experts) products. I know I should just shut up and follow the party line.
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction