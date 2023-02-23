Food assistance programs need community support

A recent editorial in The Daily Sentinel drew attention to the upcoming reduction of SNAP benefits that will make it harder for people to purchase the food they need. Our food pantries, food assistance programs, and emergency meal providers have been serving record high numbers of people even before the planned reduction in benefits. Now they are purchasing extra food, maximizing their grocery rescue programs and increasing their volunteer numbers in preparation for heightened demand on their services expected to begin in March.