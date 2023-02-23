A recent editorial in The Daily Sentinel drew attention to the upcoming reduction of SNAP benefits that will make it harder for people to purchase the food they need. Our food pantries, food assistance programs, and emergency meal providers have been serving record high numbers of people even before the planned reduction in benefits. Now they are purchasing extra food, maximizing their grocery rescue programs and increasing their volunteer numbers in preparation for heightened demand on their services expected to begin in March.
These preparations have actual costs associated with them. Please consider financially donating to one (or more) of the many organizations who directly help feed people in Mesa County. To find a list of these organizations, see Western Colorado 211 (wc211.org) and look for the food services brochure.
Kuhr termination risks losing a community asset
While I am surprised about the media coverage pertaining to Dr. Jeff Kuhr and the Board of County Commissioners, I am appreciative of The Daily Sentinel’s editorial comments.
I don’t understand why personnel matters continue to make the paper, but assuming the County Commissioners have been fully transparent, I don’t understand why termination is considered the best option. What we risk is the loss of a tremendous community asset who is accessible and has led the Department of Health through unprecedented challenges. He continues to support their mission and the community in innovative ways. What does the county gain with this decision and how will it impact the culture within their workforce?
Kuhr has had a positive impact on our community
I was disappointed to read of the sophomoric reaction of our County Commissioners wanting to fire Jeff Kuhr, the director of Mesa County Health Department. Don’t they have any memory of how he deftly navigated our county through the COVID pandemic for which he received national recognition?
Kuhr’s positive impact on the health of our community should not be negated for the sake of proving a point on a few administrative shortcomings. Since the health board has already ordered a plan to address the deficiencies, sacrificing a visionary will only serve to degrade the health care of Mesa County residents.
We need a more inclusive community rec center
During one of the public input meetings in 2022, the architect consultant for the Grand Junction Community Rec Center stated that the staff of the Parks and Recreation Department calculated that 1,100 visitors will be at the rec center each day per my “written notes” of the meeting and the 37 people who were present.
The stated statistical reference and implied statements made in public calculate that there will be 7,700 visitors each week. And when calculating further, there will be 401,500 visitors each year at the CRC.
The population of Grand Junction is 67,000. The rest of Mesa County therefore is 90,000 (157,000 less GJ’s 67,000).
So, about 600% of Grand Junction population will be a visitor at the CRC. Do we need to add two more lanes to Patterson Road for the tremendous increase in vehicle traffic?
City engineers, you have performed with such a high degree of competence and success, can you perform miracles? We thank you again for all you have “engineered” in the city of Grand Junction. North Avenue is just the latest success story of Grand Junction and Western Colorado.
My statistical analysis of this GJ community project, which the Sentinel refuses to publish and refuses to accept as facts of reality, when I submitted a previous commentary, show that if the voters approve the $70 million CRC, the voters either have not seen the Parks and Rec visitor numbers in writing or are not concerned about the “unrealistic statistics” provided by the Parks and Rec Department staff, or their consultants during the public meetings in 2022.
Citizens of the city of Grand Junction, please become a registered voter and please vote no on April 2023 funding the $70 million CRC ballot.
Or better yet, City Council please withdraw the ballot from the April 2023 election, and then create a “Community Center” that is inclusive of the “real” citizens of Grand Junction. Matchett Park is a beautiful setting for a Grand Junction Community Center.