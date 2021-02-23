A big, beautiful wall can solve wolf problem
There may be a problem with Matt Soper’s bill allowing introduction of gray wolves only in those counties where voters approved such introduction, i.e., how to keep the wolves in the five Western Slope counties and the eight Front Range counties that approved the proposition.
Since wolves are notorious for their disregard of jurisdictional boundaries, I see only one solution. Mr. Soper must include a requirement in his bill that those wolf loving counties build a big, beautiful WALL at their own expense to keep the wolves out of the counties that voted against wolf reintroduction.
ROBERT TRAYLOR
Grand Junction
CPW is seeking public’s input on wolf reintroduction
The authors of the book “The Real Wolf,” Ted Lyon and Will Graves, spent the better part of five years compiling factual information from Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon and Wyoming.
The former governor of Idaho, C.L. Otter, spent considerable time and effort not only in Congress, but local state legislature, to inform everyone he could reach about the detrimental effect wolves present to our economy and peoples’ property.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission was listening and provided reasonable guidelines concerning a reintroduction that allowed the natural movement of wolves into Colorado. Most recently, Gov. Jared Polis contacted the commission and wants to speed up the process of reintroduction. This is, as I see it, a maneuver contrary to what we voted on.
As CPW is in the process of developing a plan, we want to also have input. A lot of affected individuals do not even know this process is taking place and will not provide input if publicity is limited to the internet.
In regard to the economy in western Colorado, there is a lot of concern to keep the BLM in Grand Junction. In comparison, think of the economy associated with wolf reintroduction. CPW has estimated it will expend $8 million to $9 millions over a 10-year period, which covers payment to livestock owners for losses to wolves and cost of management.
Where is the local concern when the local recreational economy will be drastically affected? Facts show that wolves will reduce big game herds as they have in Yellowstone National Park. (In a 10-year period, the elk herd went from 19,000 head to 4,000, according to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.)
CPW is already expending considerable funds tracking wolf populations and movements with funds from the game cash funds (hunting and fishing license revenue). The proposed plan may include road closures, trail closures, or various activities enjoyed by the public.
Will a fee to use public lands be implemented such as the national parks entrance fee? Will a fee be attached to a gallon of gas? Will a fee be placed on auto license plates? A donation on your tax return won’t scratch the surface. Since we are now managing wildlife by ballot, the commission is now required to find a funding source.
Prepare comments on the plan as meetings are coming. Go to CPW’s website for more information.
BOB CLARK
Cedaredge
Vail Resorts must do right by neighboring bighorn sheep
If you ski at all, there’s half a chance that you ski at a Vail Resort. They promise an epic experience, and on that they come through. But they also make another promise: “The environment is our business, and we have a special obligation to protect it.” Sad to say, they are turning their back on that one. They even promise to have “zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.” Evidently you can throw that one in the trash too.
The issue is simple: at the eastern end of Vail — at the gateway to the valley when you’re descending from Vail Pass — there is a herd of Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep. Vail Resorts owns the land on which they graze, and has said it intends to build housing on it, which wildlife biologists say will decimate the herd.
Either Vail Resorts lives up to its green promises, or it ignores them. There are other spaces for housing in the Vail Valley. There is nowhere else for the sheep.
GREG DOBBS
Vail
Great fiction is wonderful, but has no place in politics
A good novel or short story can entertain. It can open windows to other cultures, places, times and ways of thinking. A good writer will let you know on what realties the fiction is based. Great fiction can influence human behavior and governmental decisions. Think of the impacts that the novels of Sinclair Lewis or Charles Dickens had on the society of their times. Fantasy can be fun and often carry truths in the form of morality tales. Think of Cinderella or Aesop’s fables. Even Superman and Batman stories carry the idea that evil does not win. Fantasy and science fiction can be based on kernels of truth that reveal the best and worst of human behavior. No honest purveyor of fiction will tell their audience that what they are offering is pure reality or that the “stories” are 100% factual. Even movies and TV shows will qualify some of their offerings labeled as “based” on real events.
Then there are people that present their fictions as facts. They may be sad folks who have lost touch with reality. Maybe some of them see a way to wealth or fame though manufactured stories based on nothing more than their personal fantasies. Or maybe they just like to see how many gullible folks will buy their lies.
Frozen wind generators causing the electrical supply failures in Texas? Really Ms. Boebert?
LORETTA MOLITOR
Cedaredge
Fruita resident likes Haitz for Grand Junction City Council
I am so excited to announce my support for Dr. Greg Haitz, as a City Council candidate for Grand Junction.
Greg Haitz is heavily invested in our local community between businesses and organizations that he is involved in. He wants to see our city and the people around him become successful. I have watched him over many years work to make himself better to serve those around him. Whether that be professional schooling, guiding a business and his family through the Great Recession, volunteering, leadership class and Financial Peace University, Dr. Greg Haitz is someone we can all get behind in these uncertain times. I believe that he will challenge and stand up for the everyday business owner and citizen. Greg is someone that is going to ask the hard questions and look for the fair answer. He wants to have to conversation on how to make life better for people. He is willing and able to listen.
With his financial background, I believe we will see less spending and more on budget. When we do have spending, it will benefit local businesses and their families. As a daughter of business owners and watching them steer their business in different political climates, I think that Dr. Greg Haitz knows business. He wants to keep business local, so local families will feel encouraged to stay and support local nonprofits, youth sports, activities, and organizations so we are a well-rounded and diverse community. He is pro-Grand Junction, so I am pro-Dr. Greg Haitz
It is my honor to have the chance to share my thoughts and opinions as to why Dr. Greg is an outstanding member of the city. I would encourage you to ask him the hard questions and watch him give honest thought and consideration to the answer. Please always make sure you voice is heard in our election whether local or national. God bless Grand Junction and God bless America.
JAMIE GALLOB
Fruita