Expand area of protection for Dolores River canyons
The Sentinel’s recent article on the latest Colorado College Conservation in the West Poll confirmed that Colorado voters are increasingly worried about drought, out of control wildfires, climate change and the future of nature. This is consistent with previous years’ polls, with ever growing margins of support for conservation of nature and concern about the impacts of climate change.
The poll also indicated high support for protecting some of the last, best wildlands in the state. 90% support taking action to protect public lands surrounding the Dolores River canyons in Western Colorado. While Senator Bennet has proposed draft legislation to that effect for Dolores and San Miguel counties, it’s important to note that this spectacular red rock landscape extends north through Montrose and Mesa counties as well. These dramatic red sandstone canyons in places like Sewemup Mesa, Gateway and the Slickrock section south of Paradox Valley support wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation and spectacular scenery.
We should work to expand protections for all of the spectacular canyon country along the Dolores River!
SCOTT BRADEN
Colorado Wildlands Project Director
Democratic elite think they control what is the truth
I recently watched a favorite movie of mine, Shooter, staring Mark Wahlberg. He plays a retired Marine sniper wrongly accused by a rouge senator of assassinating a foreign archbishop. At the end of the movie the senator falsely assumes he’s in the clear and proudly declares, “The truth is what I say it is.” It appears the Washington Democratic elite have fully embraced this paradigm.
In 2012, Nevada Senator Harry Reid accused then presidential candidate Mitt Romney of not paying taxes for 10 years. However, when confronted with the lie in 2015, Reid replied, “Romney didn’t win did he.” The typical comeback for political liars is to deny, deflect or insist their remarks were taken out of context. But Harry Reid unknowingly pointed us in a new direction — the truth is what I say it is.
On a primetime broadcast Vice President Kamala Harris, unequivocally the most unlikeable person in politics, equated the Jan. 6 Capitol protest to both Pearl Harbor and 911. Any rational person or one celled amoeba would consider this lunacy, as it surely is. However, the truth is what I say it is.
During a CNN town hall in July, 2021, Joe Biden assured the American public that “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” Wrong. In October, 2021 Joe stated, people who are vaccinated for the coronavirus “cannot spread it to you.” Wrong again. Pay attention everyone, the truth is what I say it is. This insufferably angry old fool has no idea what the truth is.
Sadly, the Washington Democratic elite’s “Truth” will not set you free. Any semblance of their dignity, integrity or truthfulness left earth with the Mars rover. Your duty is not to question, but just simply obey.
MIKE ROBINSON
Delta
Elections are becoming all about loyalty and lies
Before our eyes, our elections are undergoing a transformation into debased contests of loyalty. And not loyalty to our community, our constitution or even our nation, loyalty to a personality cult and a cataclysmic lie. Even for historically nonpartisan positions like county clerk, school board or secretary of state, our candidates are not running on qualifications or competence, but an unwavering belief in right-wing conspiracy theories and a commitment to fighting imaginary left-wing plots.
This isn’t new. It’s a strategy pioneered and perfected by the Soviets and increasingly adopted by right-wing political parties worldwide — Hungary, Poland and Spain to name a few. In Poland, the directors of museums have been systematically replaced with right-wing lackeys who have zero experience, but will tow the hyper-nationalist party line, closing exhibits considered “unpatriotic” in an effort to Make Poland Great Again. Victor Orbán, prime minister of Hungary, has done the same with judges and with the press.
Tina Peters epitomizes this phenomenon. She’s now running for secretary of state, and while she is completely unqualified for the job and exhibits a blatant disregard for the rule of law, neither of these things matter in a loyalty contest. She simply needs to tow the line, repeat the lies and the right-wing political apparatus will do the rest, inundating her with money and support. Incidentally, most of this dark money will come from outside Colorado, which clearly undermines her claim that she’s fighting against “nationalized elections.”
Tina Peters is not fighting for Colorado. She is a pawn in a nationwide effort to replace competent officials with loyalist buffoons.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa