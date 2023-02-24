Critical thought and
Critical Thinking is certainly in short supply. Critical thought requires “logic.”
According to a Feb. 3 article, CMU raised tuition by nearly 3% for some students against clear General Assembly and Committee guidance. CMU says they averaged the raise across all students. So, you give your CMU student kid a budget allowing the withdrawal of spending money from your account at no more than $20 a week. Your kid thinks, “I’ll withdraw $1000 the first week, then $1 for about 50 weeks averaging the $20/week limit”. The parent in you’d be calling “foul.”
In Representative Matt Soper’s Opinion published Jan. 29, he describes his proposed fix to current state laws regulating wage claims, concluding that they are inconsistent. Clearly Soper’s desire is to increase protection of Colorado employers from Colorado worker’s wage claims, under cloak of concern for consistency and legal clarification. A recent Colorado Wage Claim court decision brought this issue into focus. Soper declares that “his” HB23-1035 will solve and clarify. His description of the current legal dilemmas facing employers is full of assumption statements and “we (business) always thought” statements. Then comes his indictment of government for only requiring businesses to keep records for three years while allowing wage claims for six years. As if Colorado businesses can’t keep records past three years! Of course they can, they’re just required not to dispose of them before three years! Soper wants his proposal to seem logical, when it is not.
In his letter published Feb. 8 Paul Kelly argues that the Bill of Rights includes a logic statement about a well regulated militia. Sadly, the letter he writes is a “logical mess!” Kelly presents his interpretation as definitive logical support for a domestic militia requirement. His letter is at best reverse logic and he makes dangerous use of his version of “if A, then B” principles of true logic. If my cow is black, then all black cows must be mine!
I know CMU recognizes the lack of logical support for their determination to substitute average for maximum in law. Nobody thinks that! I suspect Representative Soper knows that his bill is not a logical solution, but rather a special interest solution that protects business over employees. I suspect Kelly doesn’t know where his logic description goes off course. Possibly he didn’t craft this argument on his own.
Greg Haitz is not only the right choice for Grand Junction City Council, but also the best. As a local business owner in the Grand Valley, he has lived and worked in this community for 44+ years. In the years that I have known him and his wife, Andrea, I have continually witnessed their care and dedication to Mesa County.
I have always found Greg to be very approachable and willing to listen to multiple viewpoints. When he doesn’t readily know the answer to a question, he takes the time to investigate. I truly appreciate his conservative stance and strong moral character, which serve to guide his decision-making. Additionally, his experience from serving on a Mesa County Planning Commission as well as ongoing involvement in building up our community qualify him for city council.
Greg will represent the city of Grand Junction with uncommon character, wisdom, and responsibility. He is committed to keeping city government in its lane and protecting the individual freedoms of the citizens. This is a quality that we can all use more of these days. If we truly want change in Grand Junction, then vote for Greg Haitz this time!
Greg Haitz will work to make GJ a better city
I am writing to express my support for Greg Haitz, who is running for City Council of Grand Junction. As a business owner in this city for many years, I have seen firsthand the positive impact that Greg has had on our community and I firmly believe that he is the right person to represent us in the city council.
Greg has a deep understanding of the issues facing our city and a clear vision for the future. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents and is dedicated to working tirelessly to make Grand Junction a better place to live, work, and raise a family.
One of Greg’s strengths is his ability to bring people together and find common ground. He has a track record of collaborating with individuals from all walks of life, including community leaders, business owners, and residents, to address the challenges facing our city and find solutions that benefit everyone.
Greg is also committed to transparency and accountability in government. He understands the importance of ensuring that the city council operates in an open and honest manner, and is dedicated to keeping residents informed about important issues and decisions affecting our community.
In short, I believe that Greg is the best candidate for the job, and I encourage all residents of Grand Junction to support him in the upcoming election. He has the skills, experience, and dedication necessary to be an effective and responsible member of the city council, and I am confident that he will work tirelessly to make our city a better place for all.
City council should safeguard tax money
Apparently, Greg Haitz is in favor of corporate welfare and wants the taxpayers to subsidize Grand Junction construction companies.
Under the guise of “the city should not be competing with private businesses,” Haitz is criticizing the city’s efforts to save money by purchase of a concrete paving machine to complete minor concrete paving jobs and repairs in the City. (City shouldn’t compete with the private sector, Daily Sentinel, Feb. 5). But, if the City is correct in its estimation that it would save 60% by doing those jobs with its own crews, then that would save the taxpayers money. (City to review bidding process, Daily Sentinel, Jan. 22). Even if it’s 20%, that still saves one in five dollars spent on these small projects. That’s money that could be used to pave a road, build some housing or fix a pool. I thought the job of the city council was to safeguard the public’s money and spend it wisely.
City Manager Caton has said that “similar projects have been lacking in bids in recent years.” I’m guessing there will still be plenty of public work to go around. (City OKs bike path contract, Daily Sentinel, Jan. 22, $729,910 to build 3/8 mile path). Perhaps local contractors can sharpen their pencils and compete for the business. Isn’t that how capitalism is supposed to work?
