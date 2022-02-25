What is District 51 teaching for Black history month?
After George Floyd was killed, there were discussions between Black residents of Grand Junction and District 51. If I am recollecting correctly, the district agreed to incorporate increased content about Black history, including some instruction by members of the Black community.
Since it is Black History Month, this seems like a good time to review what progress has been made. Could Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko inform us about the current status of Black history education in the district?
I understand that this is currently a contentious topic and some folks are worried about “Critical Race Theory” being taught. My question is simpler. What are students being taught about the history of Black Americans in our country? And has content increased since the discussions after George Floyd’s killing, as promised?
I hope the day will come when we don’t have to discuss whether “Black history” is being taught, but instead, it is routinely incorporated into curricula. After all, Black Americans have been vital participants in our American history. No education is complete without that knowledge.
DEBORAH STETLER
Grand Junction
Prioritize infrastructure spending on what we need
I’d like to thank Greg Walcher for his informative article exposing the misappropriation of federal fuel taxes, as well as providing some details on the spending planned in the $1.2 trillion Build Back Better Act. He details $820 billion in spending in the new bill that really doesn’t have much to do with infrastructure. I’m hoping that at least some of the $380 billion he didn’t list would be spent to fix that bridge in Pennsylvania.
But in my mind that brings up a bigger point, which is that Congress just passed into law a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act intended to fix bridges along with a host of other things in September of 2021. Didn’t that bill provide funding to fix that bridge in Pennsylvania?
It’s tougher than you might think to get details on what spending was authorized by that act even if you try to read through the bill (I tried and finally admitted defeat). I’d like to thank NPR for providing a reasonable summary. Sure enough, there is $110 billion authorized to improve our roads and bridges spread over five years. With all of the hype at the time, I was expecting there to be more, but getting some of the money spent as advertised is a start.
So, maybe we really don’t need another spending bill. After all, the deficit just passed $30 trillion last month. I’d feel better if we would take the money we’ve already agreed to spend in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and prioritize it so we spend it on things that we need now and defer some of the less pressing items. Then we can go ahead and get that bridge fixed with the money we’ve already agreed upon.
RICHARD PARKINS
Grand Junction
Where have facts and logic gone in our politics?
Is discovering the facts and using logic still alive anywhere? Is any fiction that is dreamed up believed just because it sounds good?
I just read that almost half of Republicans say Trump bears no blame for Jan. 6 and that he likely won in 2020. Were any of these people taught logic in school, or how to look for facts?
And yes, I do read thoughts from the other side. Until last week I was even reading Rep. Lauren Boebert’s newsletter. What I gathered from the bills she voted against was that it’s OK for kids to be in poverty. Is the rationale for not helping that it’s their tough luck if their parents are poor? In fact, from many right-wing readings, I have discovered that if one needs help one is unworthy, and if one were worthy one would not need help. However, I don’t see such people turning down government money.
And vaccines and masks, what do scientists know? Or maybe sickness and death are preferable to being told what to do. How in the world did we ever get to mandate seat belts?!
And when saving the environment comes up, I gather that if their God didn’t want us to wipe out all the wild lands and creatures on them he would not have put them there for us. Never mind that when our environment goes, we go.
And I can’t even begin to address those who still deny that humans — fossil fuels, mega-agriculture, deforestation — are causing climate change. What does it matter that there is absolute positive scientific proof?
Ah, fact. Ah, logic.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle
Pot shops on Main Street would add traffic, vitality
Instead of not allowing pot shops on Main Street, let’s replace the real estate and mortgage brokers ground floor offices with the pot shops. This could generate more foot traffic on Main Street and some needed vitality.
BILL MCENTEER
Grand Junction