Haaland receives ‘shameful’ treatment
The treatment that Rep. Debra Haaland received this week at her confirmation hearing for secretary of the Interior was appalling and infuriating.
Republican senators basically forced her to agree to the continued viability of fossil fuels and then shamed her for a past comment that suggested that Republicans don’t believe in science. Well take a look, Sen. Barrasso: All the available evidence suggests that they don’t! If anyone thinks that fossil fuels, be they coal or natural gas, are a viable path forward for our nation, well then they obviously haven’t even been watching the evening news, much less keeping up with the published science on climate change. We need to get off of fossil fuels as rapidly as humanly possible. We are already on target for 4 degrees Celsius of warming, and even putting on the brakes yesterday isn’t going to change that fact. We’ve got some serious work ahead if we’re going to stave off further catastrophe. Republican grandstanding about jobs for oil and gas workers — the very workers, in fact, responsible for the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls — just proves how out of touch with the science they really are.
Climate change aside, the smug and patronizing tone with which Republican senators spoke to Rep. Haaland during her hearing was utterly shameful. European-American society has wrought centuries of genocide upon the Indigenous peoples of this continent. There is no excuse for such imperious paternalism in this day and age, when we should instead be issuing apologies and reparations. The fact that Rep. Haaland should even want to serve this country rather than tear it down brick by brick is a testament to her integrity, her strength of character, and her love of America.
CHRISTINA CALLICOTT
Ridgway
Haitz will make positive contribution to City Council
I would like to recommend Greg Haitz for Grand Junction City Council. I have known Greg and his family for over 20 years. He has exhibited strong family values and enduring work ethics to acquire his place in the community. His success is shown by his college degree from Mesa State College, doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropractic and his private practice in Grand Junction. He was raised in a large family in Colorado, mostly in Grand Junction, and learned the essentials of hard work and independence at a young age. With his love for his family and the community, I believe he would make a positive contribution to the city of Grand Junction. As a U.S. Navy veteran and retired federal employee with 42 years of service, I highly recommend Greg Haitz for City Council.
ROBERT AMICK
Grand Junction
Ranked Choice Voting cements two-party dysfunction
A Colorado Legislative bill, HB21-1071, also known as the Ranked Choice Voting bill, just passed through committee. This bill is being pedaled by lobbyists and Democrats as the savior of democratic voting in Colorado. It is not even close. Democrats want to spend $1 million of taxpayer money to implement RCV in local communities. What if they don’t want it? Why are these lobbyists and Democrats forcing RCV on Colorado? RCV is too difficult to implement, let alone educate the public about how its works. RCV will reduce voter turnout and damage our current fragile election system. If Democrats and the lobbyists are successful with this bill, then they will push all elections in Colorado to be RCV. This process goes against the entire democratic process. This legislation totally sidesteps the citizens of Colorado having a voice in this process.
The only true democratic election reform is a free and open nonpartisan primary elections, nonpartisan local elections, and nonpartisan general elections. RCV will give the Democrats and the Republicans more control over our election system and shutout independents and third parties. Call your legislators or email them and tell them to vote NO on HB21-1071.
RANDY FRICKE
Co-chair, National Election Reform Committee and co-founder, Western Colorado Independent Voters
New Castle
Minimum wage? Then let’s legislate a ‘maximum wage’
A portion of the $1.9 trillion bill being considered in the House of Representatives concerns a minimum wage of $15 an hour, among other things.
I think this could be an opportunity to expand on this thought! If we can legislate on how much a minimum wage should be, then, why can’t we legislate on how much the “maximum wage” should be?
I’ll start and I like the 15 number, so let’s call the maximum wage to be $150,000 a year. So, no matter what you make, everything over $150,000 a year goes to paying for the people who are only getting $15 and hour. And everything over that, no matter where that income is coming from, will go back to pay off our national debt!
And yep, that includes all members of Congress to start with.
STEVE STEPHENS
Grand Junction