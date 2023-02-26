We’re not as divided as Democrats say we are
Republicans battle to control spending and to protect our personal freedoms. Democrats must rely on the politics of division. Many of us, both Republicans and Democrats, share religious beliefs that teach us to love one another. To divide us, Democrats claim half the country are white supremacists. That’s ludicrous. Today, most Americans are color blind.
Our government provides a process for improving our laws. Organizations are formed to peacefully promote change. We needed to protect the rights of those who love someone of the same sex and changes were made. We now recognize their right to marry. These organizations had put themselves out of a job. To solve that problem, they needed other issues.
Promoting surgically changing your sex is their solution. It had been rarely done and never before with children. It can cause urinary and other serious complications. They want to prepare children as young as five to make this choice. An overwhelming majority believe children are off-limits. The woke also lack support for flexible genders. They are losing relevance.
When Georgia improved their voting laws, President Biden played the race card and called these laws Jim Crow 2.0. In 2022, Georgia had record Black turnout. Attacking voting laws to divide us didn’t work. Next up, pushing grandma over a cliff. Republicans will never cut Social Security. The Democrats’ excessive spending caused inflation. Nobody suffers more than the elderly.
We are not as divided as Democrats claim us to be. The concerns of those who live in the cities may differ some from those in flyover country. That’s why we have local and state governments. If you are tired of the woke running this country down, be assured you are not alone.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Solar panels don’t belong at the base of Mt. Garfield
Imagine you are driving into Grand Junction, off Interstate 70. You round the corner and see Palisade, with all the beautiful vineyards and orchards. Just barely past Palisade you see acre after acre of solar panels — 11.34 acres of solar panels, 75 panels per row. And you will see this for the next 20 years at least. This is at the base of Mt. Garfield, our national landmark. The site is located south of I-70 and north of the Stub Ditch, approximately halfway between Clifton and Palisade. The solar farm will be surrounded by an 8-foot game fence, and the electrical transformers needed to hold the electricity will be 8 feet by 10 feet. This is only the beginning.
We do not want the beauty of Mt. Garfield destroyed by solar panels. Grand Junction was just named in the top 52 places to go visit by the New York Times, and Lemming Travel named Grand Junction 46 out of the top 50 places in the world to visit, and they used a picture of Mt. Garfield in their advertisement. There are many, many companies that use Mt. Garfield in their advertising. A few of them are: The city of Grand Junction 2023 Calendar, Colorado Mountain Winefest, Clark’s Orchard, Palisade Fruit & Winery, as well all the Official Visitor Guide to Grand Junction, and many more.
We are not against solar energy, we just don’t want it at the foot of Mt. Garfield. This solar plant will only service 500 homes. The average home in Grand Junction houses 2.3 people. That is a total of 1,150 people that will benefit from this. The 2021 census said in Mesa County there were 157,335 people. So, this solar farm will only benefit 0.7% of the population of Mesa County from the 2021 census. You either profit from the industrial solar plant or you feel the impact of the solar plant. And 20-plus years is a very long time to feel the impact of this. Pivot Energy claims they will service the poor. We already have programs in place to help the poor. LEAP is one, and if you notice on your Xcel Energy bill (the one that just doubled or tripled) you will notice that everyone is charged a fee to help pay for people who can’t pay their bill.
TAMI TARR
Clifton
Kennedy’s experience needed on City Council
I have known and worked with Cody Kennedy for nearly 20 years. I first saw him in action as a patrolman with the Grand Junction Police Department, and later as a detective. Cody Kennedy’s dedication to this community has been evident in everything he does, ranging from volunteering for boards to putting in long hours on murder investigations. Cody always did what was needed to assure the highest quality for this city and to victims. He is a man of integrity, public service and character.
Cody’s Kennedy’s unique life experience is what we need on the City Council for Grand Junction. Because of Cody’s entrepreneurial abilities, he is now retired from his role as a first responder, homicide detective and protector of this city, but his passion for public service remains and he is able to devote his time and attention to the task. The skills allowed him to retire are the ones needed to deal with tough budgetary decisions. Where Cody has other skills is where no other candidate can compete with him. Cody’s knowledge of police and fire’s challenges will further all of our goals that Grand Junction remain the safe place where we all want to live. His knowledge of the workforce challenges they face will benefit some of our biggest agencies in a time when they are in need.
Cody Kennedy has firsthand experience addressing some of Grand Junctions most complex challenges, such as dealing with people experiencing mental health crisis, homelessness and substance abuse. How many City Council members or candidates have walked into a homeless camp, walked up to angry citizens in crisis to assist them, or rendered life-saving procedures to another?
Please join me in making the best decision for the city of Grand Junction by electing Cody Kennedy to the Grand Junction City Council.
DAN RUBINSTEIN
Mesa County District Attorney
Commissioners’ call to replace Kuhr is out of line
I thought Dr. Jeff Kuhr performed well as Director of the Mesa County Health Department. This department has many functions to help the residents of Mesa County. In the COVID pandemic, he gave us weekly updates and helped Mesa County reopen as soon as possible.
The only information I have is what I read online. I am not supporting how Dr. Kuhr handled the situation, but I saw drink tickets handed out at Colorado Counties Inc. events. Probably part of the cost of these drinks were included in the cost of the county’s registration fee they paid. I thought it was just part of the events and dinners.
With all of the real problems the county faces like inflation, the homeless, crime, drugs and a shrinking number of law enforcement officers, this call to terminate Dr. Kuhr seems out of line.
I personally have the highest regard for Dr. Kuhr and the job he has done for Mesa County. His knowledge of our county and our residents’ needs will not be replaced quickly.
JOHN JUSTMAN
Fruita