Switch to EVs, renewables a better response to Russia
Today the Sentinel advocated repeating the same historical mistake to deal with the fast-rising price of fossil fuels due to the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Produce more oil!
While more oil production in the very short term is no doubt called for, it is not a long-term solution. Oil prices jumped during the 1970s “Energy Crisis,” the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait (1990), the U.S. invasion of Iraq (2003) and now after the pandemic and the violence Russia has inflicted upon Ukraine. With oil being a commodity traded on the world market, it will forever be subject to price spikes due to factors beyond our nation’s control. We ignore this pattern at our peril. The Sentinel had no suggestion for breaking out of this pattern.
The GOP blames Biden for the current inflation, which is in part driven by oil prices. I suggest that with oil company profits of $174 billion in the first nine months of 2021, oil company gouging is a big part of the problem.
The obvious long-term solution is to reduce dependency on oil. Today, the market offers very usable electric vehicles. Selection and capabilities are increasing quickly and prices are declining. I’ve owned my battery electric vehicle since 2019. I like it so much I will never buy another oil-powered vehicle. I like having my own fueling station at home. I like getting up every morning to a full-charge and 260 miles of range. I like that, because electric motors are so much more efficient than gas engines, the per mile cost to power EVs is far lower than comparable gas vehicles. And I especially like never worrying about the direct cost of gasoline.
With every new installation of U.S.-based renewable energy generation, the price of electricity gets lower. Texas likes to blame renewable power for the failure of their electric grid in the 2021 cold snap. The utilities in Alaska, which reliably use wind generators and solar panels surely were laughing at that excuse.
Biden, and the Democrats in Congress, (I’m a registered independent) have passed legislation to encourage the transition to an electric transportation system. This will take time, but it is the right direction. The GOP prefers to keep the status quo, where the gas price is subject to the whims of oil companies and hostile nations all around the world. The GOP apparently likes this periodic price turmoil.
JOSEPH MCGILL
Cedaredge
Proud of creative works of Grand Valley residents
The Art Center holds its Members Show every February, and they just completed another great one.
I have been associated with The Art Center for almost two decades now. I remember many years ago, after the beginning of the recession of 2008, we had to call members to try to get enough work to have an exhibit. My, how things have changed!
We have had to reduce the number of works per member from three to two so we could get everything up. What a great problem to have! Especially since there was construction going on this year, it was great to see so much work over every inch of available wall.
I have also been impressed every year that the quality of the art gets better and better. We have so many wonderful artists in the valley who enjoy sharing their work. This is a very creative valley and we should all be proud to be part of it.
Become a member of The Art Center and you can join in the fun next year. Start painting, potting, sculpting, drawing — whatever creative endeavor is your passion — now so you’ll be ready!
Finally, to all creatives out there — support your local arts organizations — from The Art Center to the Grand Junction Symphony to the Grand Valley Creative Alliance. None of these would be here without your financial support.
ROBBIE BREAUX
Colorado Creative Industries Council member, Grand Valley Creative Alliance board member, Art Center member/instructor
Stand with Ukraine and
denounce Putin agression
Remember when the Republicans opposed Russian aggression? Remember when Republicans stood with those defending their freedom? For the party of Trump accommodating Putin is now their rallying cry. Not all Republicans are in lockstep with Putin’s BFF Trump, but do they represent the majority of Republicans?
Now is the time to show where you are. Denouncing Trump at every level of government sends a message to Putin. Contact your representatives as I have done and stand with Ukraine.
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita