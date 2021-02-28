Bad roads hurt our most vulnerable residents
It is no secret that our roadways are becoming increasingly unsafe and dangerous here in Grand Junction. Potholes, deteriorating roadways, outdated bridges — some of Colorado’s transportation infrastructure hasn’t been updated in nearly half a century. More than 20% of Colorado’s roads and highways are in poor condition, according to TRIP, and in a separate report, the Reason Foundation ranks Colorado No. 47 for worst roads in the country.
Our state is not doing enough to get ahead of the problem and our most vulnerable residents are paying the price.
Because of our state’s inability to adequately maintain our roadways and bridges due to a lack of funding, car owners pay a “hidden tax” associated with higher maintenance and repair costs averaging $468 per year.
Fortunately, transportation funding is a priority for our legislature. Unfortunately, Democrats are talking about unpalatable things like supporting trains and bike lanes. Republicans need to come to the table to moderate a transportation funding program to ensure that dollars are spent on the components that are meaningful for rural Coloradans — unsafe roads and crumbling bridges.
Grand Junction families are looking to our elected officials that we send to Denver each session to make this right for rural Coloradans. Colorado Republican legislators, we’re counting on you.
KAREN TROESTER
Grand Junction
Editorial took unnecessary swipe at wilderness
Thank you for your excellent editorial “The top 5 ‘boring’ things that matter” in your Feb. 25 edition.
I might have come up with a slightly different list but totally agree with the importance of the top 5 you have identified. These challenges are not only critical to address for securing a brighter future for Colorado’s Western Slope, but also the state, the nation, and the world as a whole. More importantly, you made the point that our elected officials, along with those who elected them, must stop getting distracted by partisan bickering and start focusing on implementing solutions to the challenges that really matter.
Unfortunately, you felt the need to include a snarky (partisan bickering) comment regarding wilderness designations. It has been well-documented that preserving and protecting our remaining wilderness quality lands will provide tremendous benefits for two of your top 5 challenges: climate change and water. There are significant additional benefits as well. Designating wilderness is also one of the easiest steps to implement toward overall solutions as it is widely supported by the people.
Fortunately, several Colorado elected officials are effectively moving this forward. Similar efforts are moving forward in neighboring Utah. We need more local and state officials to recognize the critical challenges we face and get on board with the solutions.
I encourage you to continue focusing your future editorials on “things that matter” and not get distracted by partisan bickering and false claims.
DAVID GERHART
Hotchkiss
Get up to speed on proposed traffic changes for Patterson
The City of Grand Junction is in the process of planning for future transportation flow along Patterson Road. Ninety percent of this plan is good and well thought out. However, there appears to be a lack of public knowledge of this plan.
A good majority of the plan will create medians preventing either all left hand turns off of Patterson or left hand turns onto Patterson. Many access points will become right in and right out only.
Additionally, the few remaining larger parcels that could be developed will be expected to provide connections to other roads to reduce congestion at access points to Patterson.
These other connections may become onerous and financially cumbersome to potential development.
In order to provide new residential developments, costs to build a minor collector type of street will ultimately be passed onto the purchasers of the new homes. As it should be. My concern is more of how to keep the costs low enough that the average wage earner in Grand Junction can still afford to purchase a home.
According to this plan, there will not be any changes made unless one of three things happen: 1) number of accidents increase at or because of an access point 2) development of a property adjacent to Patterson Road 3) change of use of the property. Let’s look at where the accidents happen to see where there may honestly be changes made...
At the time the report was written, the largest majority of accidents occurred between intersections in the area of 24½ Road to 25 Road.
However, the significant accidents with severe loss are already at signalized lights. (See pages 16-18 of the study at https://gjspeaks.org/issues/101) Which causes me to ask: Is this plan the correct response to avoid the most future accidents? Increasing traffic at signalized intersections may not have the desired effect.
Due to the fact that property owners within 1,000 foot buffer were notified, I personally am concerned that many commercial tenants along Patterson Road may not have been notified. Residents who live along Patterson Road, yet fall outside the notification area need to know how this plan will affect them.
I highly encourage you to read the Access Control Study at https://gjspeaks.org/issues/101 Then, make a comment on it to the City Planning Commission and City Council.
VIRGINIA BROWN
Grand Junction
Gotta like the candidates who show up for forums
I live in Fruita but am interested in the local politics not only of Fruita but also of Grand Junction and Mesa County. That interest prompted me to tune in Wednesday evening to the candidate forum for Grand Junction City Council. I tuned in a little late so I did not know right away the format. The moderator was asking a question then posing it to each of the candidates on a rotating basis to elicit their responses.
I wrote down the first candidate name I heard and a note or two. This repeated through three more candidates. When the same names come up for the next question I realized only four of the eight registered candidates were participating. It turned out the others opted to not participate in the forum.
Now granted, it was a Zoom forum as opposed to one before a live audience. In some ways this may have increased the number of people who “zoomed in” to hear what candidates had to say, versus asking people to come out to a live forum on a weekday evening.
If I were a Grand Junction voter (remember I live in Fruita) I would say these four candidates went a long way toward gaining my support. There are very few ways for voters to gather information about candidates and this was a very good one, available to anyone. They addressed many issues important to Grand Junction residents and the city’s future.
The candidates who showed up, gave thoughtful responses to the questions, and respected both the public who took time to watch the hour-long forum and their fellow candidates are:
District A – Rick Taggart
District D - Dennis Simpson
District E - Abe Herman
At-large – Randall Reitz
Who can know why the other candidates did not show up, but does it really matter? This was an opportunity for the public to meet their candidates. These candidates afforded the public the importance and courtesy of showing up.
In my opinion this speaks volumes about how each of these four will listen to and engage with the public as Grand Junction’s next elected officials.
You can learn more about each of these candidates by doing a Google search on any of their names.
DOUG VAN ETTEN
Fruita
Letter demonized industry
In a letter to the editor Friday, we were asked to assume that oil and gas workers are “in fact, responsible for the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.” Whoah! What? I’m offended by that.
Our society has significant problems such as climate change to solve, but I can’t see how anyone benefits from demonizing oil and gas workers. What we need is productive-civil discourse.
Let’s stop the madness.
JIM CAGNEY
Grand Junction