Priority should be on Americans, not Ukraine
Once again, The Daily Sentinel has espoused its support for sending aid to Ukraine.
Recently, President Biden sent another $500 million. Immediately, Poland asked for more U.S. troops to be placed in Poland. We have been down this road before.
Vietnam started with us sending support and then advisors. Before you knew it, we had hundreds of thousands of troops committed and our involvement led to the deaths of 60,000 U.S. soldiers. I am very afraid of the road we are headed down.
Meanwhile, in East Palestine, Ohio, people are ill, the water and air are contaminated, and the town has been exposed to some of the worst toxins on the planet. The Norfolk Southern Railroad has taken responsibility and they should be paying every cent they have, yet the Biden Administration has barely had a response except to blame former President Trump and our lovely media has largely ignored this.
The $500 million being sent to Ukraine would give every family in East Palestine $100,000 in relief. The U.S. government will not commit to any aid.
President Biden and his Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have not and have no plans to visit.
No compassion for Americans suffering, while an open checkbook for Ukraine.
Anyone see the problem here?
C’mon man!
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Clifton
Will rec center allow trans people in locker rooms?
What steps will the proposed Community Recreation Center planners be taking to ensure that people with male genitalia will not be making use of the women’s locker room? Will there be three types of locker rooms? Men’s, women’s and non-gender?
Many of you readers have probably heard about two cases — one from Washington State from 2022 when an 80-year old woman, Julie Jaman, was banned from the community pool for complaining about a male who identifies as a woman standing watching as little girls undress. Jaman, by the way, had used that pool for over 35 years. The other, from San Diego in January 2023, when a 17-year-old girl was terrified by seeing a male walking around naked in the shower room — she hid in the shower and wondered if she’d ever feel comfortable again bringing her young sister to the pool.
What assurances will the people promoting building the Recreation Center make that similar shocking encounters will not occur in the new locker rooms? That biological women can feel safe and comfortable using the women’s locker room?
Our state legislature is currently working on a bill HB23-1057 “Amenities for All Genders in Public Buildings.” While this bill is limited to restrooms, it does extend to multi-stall restrooms. Over the years, how many stall restrooms have your female readers used where large gaps exist around the door? I’ve seen plenty of those. Not a problem if you believe all the users of that restroom are biological females. But HB23-1057 introduces a new reality. Clearly multi-stall restrooms are problematic.
Will the Community Center planners alter their building layout to eliminate any multi-stall restrooms and instead opt for many single-occupancy restrooms? How much will that add to the cost? That way we can all be comfortable when using a toilet in the proposed recreation center.
JANICE SHEPHERD
Grand Junction
Why this is the right time to build a rec center in GJ
We relocated to Grand Junction about 10 years ago. We have lived in other communities in western Colorado — family roots run deep, back to the 1880s. Considerations for a new home town where “livability” including a vibrant arts community, a variety of live entertainment, access to higher education (which offers a variety of entertainment, sporting events and educational opportunities), a strong healthcare community and access to indoor and outdoor activities. This city offered all or nearly all of those, what was lacking was a community recreation center.
There are many excellent gyms/health clubs here. One seasonal outdoor pool, one year-round indoor pool and many golf courses, some tennis, pickle-ball and basketball courts, baseball facilities, parks, bike and hiking trails, water activities on lakes and the river; indoor and outdoor theaters, close proximity to a ski area and many more. However, as varied as they are, they don’t offer things that can be found in a recreation center: a four-season indoor walking track, meeting rooms, lap pools that can host swim meets, a therapy pool, party rooms, community kitchen, a climbing wall and more; and eventually, outdoor athletic fields in abundance. The proposed Community Recreation Center will fill-in those gaps. The location is on 200+ acres, with easy access from Patterson Road and the interstate. Funding and maintenance monies sources have been identified as cannabis funds and a 0.14% 30 year (or less) sunsetting sales tax that will not be applied to groceries, gasoline or medications, as well as entry/use fees.
The location, funding sources and response by the community make this the right proposal at the right time. We are supporting the April 4 Ballot issue 1A and welcome and encourage you to support this as well.
LINDA NORMAN
Grand Junction
Focus on the issues, not same old campaign hits
In view of the Daily Sentinel’s “core values,” I’m anticipating the front page story that will present our Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in as positive and illuminating light as her challengers received in the Saturday, Feb. 18, edition. To get such remarkable coverage — pictures and column inches — without having to lay out any campaign funds is, in itself, quite a “score.” But when the piece features the challengers’ quotes filled with the same anti-Boebert pejoratives that pervaded the last campaign, the “core values” seem to have taken a hit.
The Sentinel would render us readers a better service by printing how the challengers would have voted on the issues — those six bills and four amendments that Congresswoman Boebert was instrumental in getting passed by the House with bipartisan support. That would be a score for the core.
MERLE MILLER
Grand Junction