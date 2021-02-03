Lease pause hurts West with no upside for U.S.
I read with amusement the recent Sentinel article summarizing Biden’s moratorium on federal mineral leasing, which included quotes from Gov. Polis, and Sen. Bennet regarding “clean” cars and global climate that were obviously intended to obfuscate rather than analyze Biden’s policy to shift billions of dollars of public mineral royalty proceeds from the fiscal budgets of intermountain communities to those surrounded by private minerals in Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the U.S.
Those private mineral communities will certainly welcome the fiscal benefits while the overall level of non-federal domestic production will readily rise to meet demand, negating the purported climate benefits of banning federal production.
Biden’s moratorium originated with the Sierra Club’s 450-person legal firm known as Earth Justice whose mission is to ban all mineral production on public lands and transform U.S. electrical generation to battery firmed renewables to be mined and manufactured outside of the West, while electrifying the transportation sector with “clean” cars. As the Biden administration institutes this “clean” energy paradigm, the outsourced resource demands to unregulated nations will be stunning. According to the Manhattan Institute, “Even without the new energy economy, battery production today already accounts for about 40% to 25%, respectively, of all lithium and cobalt mining. In an all-battery future, global mining would have to expand by more than 200% for copper, by at least 500% for minerals like lithium, graphite, and rare earths, and far more than that for cobalt.” Furthermore, the build-out requirements to create a “non-carbon-renewables-based U.S. grid by 2050 would require a build-out rate that is 28-fold greater than that of the last half century.”
So, under the new administration, thinking globally and acting locally will not matter to the western communities where federal minerals exist. Instead, Westerners will be encouraged to think locally and outsource environmental impacts globally to unregulated developing nations.
MIKE FOSTER
Grand Junction
Home affordability crisis gets worse with focus on renewables
Gov. Jared Polis’s op-ed last Friday regarding initiatives to eliminate fossil fuels fails to address the unintended cost effects on affordable/attainable housing. As this policy rapidly unfolds, land developers in our area are facing unprecedented (massive) utility connection fees to supply natural gas to new homes. As a result, some are exploring all-electric homes as an alternative. The all-electric approach currently costs roughly $15,000 in additional capital to provide insulation, heat pumps, inductive appliances, etc. These upfront costs of electrification do not include the annual utility costs to future homeowners. The cost of electricity vs. gas per unit has increased 68% vs. 11% since 2002 (I personally log these numbers from my utility bills). Therefore, in order to balance the ongoing cost differential, on-site solar panels would be required at the cost of another $15,000. Clearly, these are significant costs for the average homeowner. Imagine the cost of retrofitting your existing home to be all-electric.
The Front Range of Colorado already has a severe lack of affordable/attainable housing. Western Slope home prices are currently headed in the same direction. Compounding this problem with regulatory market shocks will mostly hurt the finances of the average homeowner, rippling through to renters as well. For decades, the upper middle class and wealthy have enjoyed access to electric technology for housing and transportation, while the middle class footed the bill. Perhaps in the long term the aforementioned costs will drop to an affordable/attainable level, but in the interim, to borrow a phrase from a concerned citizen in California, deliberate indifference to the middle class will continue.
IVAN GEER, P.E.
Grand Junction