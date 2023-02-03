Who does recent columnist think are the extremists?
After reading the supposed politically “independent” Steve Mandell’s column on Sunday about the dangers of extremism in our politics, I ask a danger from what? Who exactly is he calling extremists? Seemingly Mandell believes there is no position that is too extreme if you are a Democrat, but if you are Lauren Boebert, then all of her positions are not only extreme, but a danger.
The Sentinel has made it abundantly clear that they don’t like Congresswoman Boebert. They give Mandell and his Restore the Balance group plenty of space. Clearly, they see Republicans as extremists and Democrats as the voice of reason and calm.
Mandell wrote that Republican political extremists promote “the use of intimidation and threats of violence as examples of free speech. It rejects responsibility to the community in the name of freedom.” What does that mean? The only intimidation and threats of violence I see are coming from the left. Think Brett Kavanaugh.
Mandell explained that Democrats should lie about their true positions and values, much like Adam Frisch did, and align themselves with more conservative values and positions, which would garner more support for said Democrat. Mandell writes on about an experiment where they tested three sets of values: one based on conservative values like patriotism and tradition, one based on liberal values like social justice and equality, and a third one based on growth and employment. I think I see the problem. Is Mandell really saying that liberals can’t identify with patriotism and conservatives can’t identify with social justice? Who is doing the dividing here?
We aren’t as divided as Mandell thinks we are. What binds us together as Americans can be still summed up in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Is there room for God anywhere in here?
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Big differences between Trump and Biden docs
Because this seems to be an ongoing news story, I would like to weigh in again on Kevin McCarney’s take on the classified document scandals now playing out on the part of Donald Trump and Joe Biden (and now Mike Pence). I’d like to correct some of McCarney’s more blatant untruths, particularly those claims he makes with regard to the role of the “National Archivist.”
First, there is no such thing as a “National Archivist.” There is a director of the National Archives, true, but that person’s role has nothing to do with “tracking” classified documents or “reporting violations,” which would imply that the archivist has some kind of legal enforcement role or responsibility for finding missing classified documents. The National Archive catalogs and stores government documents of all kinds, but has no power to act in the ways McCarney suggests.
Unlike Trump, Biden (and now Pence) notified the National Archives and turned over classified documents to that agency without requiring a search warrant and without defying subpoenas aimed at their retrieval. Trump’s home was searched because Trump also claimed, in clear violation of the Presidential Records Act, that the classified documents were his personal property and/or that he had the power to declassify the documents on his own authority, which is untrue.
I agree with McCarney that there are many unanswered questions about former Presidents’ (and Vice-Presidents’) handling of classified material, and I also agree that transparency, clarity, and equity are sorely needed in any investigations that emerge from these ongoing discoveries. But the differences between Biden and Trump are significant, and I do not feel that McCarney’s use of misleading rhetorical questions, selective evidence, sarcasm and baseless innuendo goes very far in examining these differences in an honest or helpful way.
MAUREEN NEAL
Grand Junction
Why not use the Regional Center for the homeless?
After reading your article about the homeless in Grand Junction, it occurred to me that there are many empty usable rooms in that Grand Junction Regional Center.
Why doesn’t the county consider moving many of those people inside those empty buildings?