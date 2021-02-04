Vaccine recipient grateful for smooth, speedy process
KUDOS to Mesa County Public Health and the many dozens of volunteers at the Convention Center dispensing COVID-19 inoculations.
Similar to when I received a COVID test at the fairgrounds, the organization was flawless, speedy, professional and warm.
In addition, when I asked a question regarding the vaccine for another member of my household, the woman who injected me listened, took my question seriously, left the table to consult with colleagues, and returned with an answer and email address of someone who could provide more answers. Thank you, Linda!
I know there have been glitches along the way. However, I could not be more pleased to be a resident of Mesa County and call its generous people my neighbors.
Stay the course. Health will prevail.
ANN ASHWOOD-PIPER
Grand Junction
Given a choice, media always default to worst-case scenario
I’m responding to Jan. 25 article by John Ingold from The Colorado Sun concerning racial disparities in vaccine rollout. He states, in part, “nearly 22% of vaccinations given so far are recorded as having ‘unknown’ race or ethnicity — meaning it’s possible the state’s racial and ethnic disparities could be even wider than the new data show.” I have to wonder why the default position is always worse rather than better. Is it possible that the numbers leave open the idea that the racial disparity could be narrower? If there is a scintilla of fairness left in the media, I would certainly hope so.
SCOTT PATTEN
Grand Junction
It’s more effective to treat wounds than resurrect the dead
Regarding the city’s mulling of the purchase of the former downtown City Market property; while I am sure this idea will be roundly criticized by many, I want to say good job to the Grand Junction City Council for dealing with blight. Grand Junction’s nearby Main Street is a beautiful example of what thoughtful planning can do to control decay and blight. I can’t even count the number of small cities and towns I have seen with a dead downtown, having little to no chance of revival. It is so much more effective to treat wounds than resurrect the dead. I hope the City Council will work to preserve an important and thriving downtown.
DAVID PEEL
Grand Junction
Domestic ‘climate crisis’ moves play right into China’s hands
Diane Schwenke recently bemoaned President Biden’s executive orders halting new oil and gas leases on federal lands and mandating reviews of leases now in effect (“Lease ban will clobber Main Street,” Jan. 27).
The Sentinel’s editorial board offered a more measured wait-and-see, it’s-not-so-bad, approach. Both nibbled at the edges but missed the bigger picture.
Of course Main Street will get clobbered. That’s part of the plan, and it’s also a preview of coming attractions.
The domestic objective, playing out in real time and orchestrated far from Happy Valley, is to relentlessly weaken the middle class, in this case through punishing job losses and business closures. Slowly but surely the noose will tighten, ultimately transforming the country’s greatest socially stabilizing force into timid, government-dependent vassals.
The parallel geopolitical objective, directed from farther afield, is continued destruction of U.S. energy independence, global economic influence, and military preeminence. Preposterous? Conspiracy theory? Consider the following examples.
China’s President, Xi Jinping, has announced publicly a goal of “world domination at any cost,” and the U.S. is the proverbial “last man standing” in the way. One effective means of weakening America is to impede its energy supply. Enter, center stage, Mr. Biden’s overt strangulation of petroleum exploration and drilling, along with cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline, both invoked under the flimsy and arguably laughable auspices of the so-called climate crisis.
Consider also China’s surreptitious sponsoring of the Confucius Institute, portrayed as a benign cultural exchange organization, but found to be a front group for espionage efforts aimed at penetrating U.S. universities. Nevertheless, Colorado State University, for example, continues to host the Institute and include its offerings in the school’s curriculum.
Additionally, but surely not finally, add in the murky connection (skillfully suppressed by the media) flowing from Hunter Biden’s openly suspicious Chinese business affairs, now under active criminal investigation by the FBI.
What does it all add up to? The effects on Grand Junction, while significant locally, disappear into insignificance on the world stage of geopolitical arm-wrestling. The seminal issue is global domination by the Communist Chinese, pitted against America in a no-holds-barred, anything-goes struggle. Within that troubling framework, the Biden administration’s actions to date portend troubled waters ahead for this great country.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction