In-person learning should be protected at all costs
I appreciate the Sentinel’s reporting of school board meetings for those of us who cannot attend them. Sometimes the quotes from board members give me pause, but after the last board meeting, I was floored. After Superintendent Sirko pointed out that occasions for remote learning are still on the table even with scrapping the mask mandates, Board Member Angela Lema is quoted as saying, “Maybe that’s better than masking people.”
Hold on one minute. Did I read that right?
Do our school board members believe that online learning is superior to masked in-person learning? I think back to the spring of 2020 when D51 pivoted to remote learning. Parents suddenly had to arrange childcare or take off work themselves. Teachers struggled to engage students, some of whom had responsibilities at home that absolutely eclipsed their abilities to keep up with their coursework. And students. Students experienced stress, isolation and mental health crises at unprecedented levels, which is saying something given the egregious state of our youth mental health in this valley, pre-pandemic.
I’ll admit that I hate wearing masks. I find them restrictive and uncomfortable. Plus, I struggle to hear others who are masked. Furthermore, I am aware of the conflicting science about the efficacy of certain masks. But none of this outweighs the evidence that in a head-to-head comparison between remote and masked in-person learning, masked in-person trumps remote for the vast majority of students, parents and teachers. That a board member would suggest anything to the contrary suggests either an ill-informed understanding of the difficulties presented by remote learning or, more sinisterly, an irresponsible disregard for this valley’s students for the sake of promoting her own political agenda.
I would urge the board to put politics aside and do what is in the best interest of our children: maintain in-person learning at all costs!
BRITTANY SPEARE
Grand Junction
Unaffiliated voters have the numbers to pick candidate
Here’s a call out to all unaffiliated voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District: Vote in the Republican primary in June to nominate a Republican candidate for U.S. representative not named Lauren Boebert.
Republicans have held that seat for 24 of the last 30 years. After redistricting, it’s gone from R+7 to R+9. The reality is whoever wins the Republican primary will likely win the general election — as they have in 12 of the last 15 elections.
Unaffiliated voters joining forces with moderate Republicans can nominate a candidate to better represent the middle majority rather than the far-right minority. But it’s going to take unaffiliated voters coming out in force. Don’t let the far-right pick the candidate. The 3rd District is more diverse than that and deserves better.
The 2020 primary was decided by only 10,000 out of 110,000 votes. District 3 has 230,000 (42%) registered unaffiliated voters compared to 170,000 (31%) Republicans and 135,000 (25%) Democrats. The unaffiliated have the numbers — they just have to vote.
Spread the word. Vote in the Republican primary and make Boebert a one-term Congresswoman. Remember, the primary you choose to vote in has no effect on which party you can vote for in the general election.
BRENDA FREEBURN
Gunnison
Managing predator species needed to protect wildlife
What a breath of fresh air to hear from Claudia Lifton of Denver how we need to stop hunting lions, lynx and bobcats. They, along with bears and wolves, are alpha predators with very few that can take them down. First of all, it is illegal to kill lynx and we had a lion study in Montrose County and stopped hunting them for awhile. They got over populated and started killing and eating each other.
A lion kills and eats one deer a week on average, along with whatever else they can kill. Wonder where the grouse, rabbits and all are going to go?
It is not just trophy hunting as I hear they are a lot like pork and are not to be wasted.
Keep up the good work Denver and western Colorado will have no wildlife left.
STEVE THOMAS
Montrose
The unborn will be most affected by abortion bans
In the Feb. 2 issue of the Sentinel, there is an article headline that reads, “Minority women most affected if abortion is banned, limited.”
I would submit that it is the lives of thousands of unborn babies who will be allowed to live who would be most affected.
LENE PACINI
Grand Junction