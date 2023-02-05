Bodily autonomy is a basic freedom for all women
I think where we can all agree, regardless of our political affiliation, is on the topic of abortion in that it is the most sensitive, controversial, and divisive subject of our times. While we may agree on the previous sentence, we differ wildly on the topic of abortion itself.
Recently, our House Representative Lauren Boebert signaled where she stands on the topic, and yes, it’s certainly in lockstep with the Republican diatribe. I don’t know if she sides with some states where abortion is even outlawed in cases of incest and rape, but I would not be surprised if she did.
Throughout her campaign, her political signs mentioned the single word, “Freedom.” Never did I hear her stance on what freedom means exactly. But how ironic that someone can yell “freedom” yet take away the most sacred and intimate of freedoms from women. That freedom being autonomy over their own body and their right to choose.
Women are not brood mares, they are not someone else’s property, they are human beings that deserve inalienable rights when it comes to their own bodies. But in the Republican arena, women are obviously not viewed that way. What bigger infringement is there on a woman’s right?
In my opinion, men should have no business in crafting laws, voting, or have any influence on this topic. Let this one topic be the subject and debate for women only. I say this because of a relative’s life experience and what she endured as a woman.
To me, it’s absolutely appalling that a woman is forced to bear out, for 9 months, a product of violence or deviant perversion. Maybe if men had to carry a child for that long, or had their voices and decisions hushed in such horrific cases, we might have a far different view about this topic.
I’ve gathered from some voices that abortion is an affront to God and that these new laws are an effort to “get right” with God and further, that America’s problems are all a product of our acceptance of abortion. To me, that is an absurd notion and is an extreme rationalization of the discussion.
So, to Boebert and all other like-thinkers, if you cry for “freedom” then define it properly and extend it to the topic of abortion; give women full rights to their decisions and their bodies.
JEFF COOK
Grand Junction
Politicians need to listen to the concerns of farmers
I want to express my appreciation for and complete agreement with the Jan. 26 column entitled, “Why western Colorado needs legacy ranchers” authored by rancher Janie VanWinkle. I hope that many subscribers to the Sentinel read that column.
I am not a rancher, but come from a background of ranchers and have relatives who currently ranch. We should be concerned that many in the general public are completely uninformed about the origins of our food supply and the massive amount of labor that goes into producing it.
There was a time, not all that long ago, when many people were born on a farm or ranch. Even though they may have left the ranch, as my folks did during the Depression, the values they learned never left them. The family farm/ranch is truly the backbone of this country.
Only about 1% of our population grows our country’s food supply. Our government at the local, state, and federal level must be made aware of the very point VanWinkle makes. “When speaking with ranch families who have made the painful decision to sell, the lack of support from the people they are working to feed, is a recurring theme.”
Rural Americans often feel left out of the governmental decisions that affect their livelihood. Only 26 members of the current two houses of the United States Congress list their occupation as farmer or rancher. Those who seek or hold federal offices seldom campaign or hold town meetings in rural areas. No wonder rural folks often feel alienated from the system and look for political alternatives.
This urban/rural divide is real and it is imperative for our politicians to spend more time listening to the concerns of farmers and ranchers. We consumers must do the same.
MAX STITES
Grand Junction
What’s not to like from a school based health clinic?
As a social worker and former school counselor, I know how distracted kids are when they are not well and ready to learn.
School based clinics are a convenience, and even a godsend for parents who can’t leave work, don’t have medical support/insurance, and worry about their children’s physical conditions. They are a huge support for teachers who are concerned about a child’s symptoms, and also strive to keep them learning and participating in class. Best of all, the clinic health care providers are a comfort for students who get a reminder that schools are places where adults care about them in all ways, beyond academics.
What’s not to like? Parents, weigh in on this, and let’s work together to keep our kids healthy, supported, and in school as much as possible.
JUDY HERR
Grand Junction