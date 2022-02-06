Sentinel editorial wrong on D51 mask decision
The recent editorial calling the District 51 mask decision a cop out is itself a cop out. The Sentinel has made it abundantly clear they are not a fan of the results of the recent school board election and will use any situation available to disparage the board and its members.
Cities, states and countries all over the world are relaxing their current COVID requirements from masks to proof of vaccination and will continue to do so as we continue to progress through the fallout from the pandemic.
The unfortunate reality that COVID is here to stay indefinitely is finally setting in for a world that experienced the same situation a century ago. Would the Sentinel staff see us wearing masks indefinitely going forward or is this yet another politically motivated bashing focused on undermining the elected officials they dislike? I would venture to guess the latter makes the most sense.
TRAVIS HARLESS
Collbran
D51 board disregarded professional input
In December, District 51 administration and health department representatives, all professionals in their fields of study and experience, set guidelines to address some community concerns about current masking policies. These are the same entities who created the protocols that have allowed D51 students and staff to be present for in person learning for the majority of the school year.
The plan was stringent, but allowed for a low risk mask free environment. It appeared to be a worthy compromise.
Tuesday, three school board members totally disregarded all professional expertise. This blatant refusal to listen to professionals and inability to compromise do not bode well for future decision making.
During their terms on the Board of Education, tough issues concerning curriculum, diversity, equity and the recruiting and retaining of quality staff with fair wages to name a few, will come before them. What motivates Board of Education members to make decisions, what data and research they use and who are the professionals and parents from whom they gather information, matters!
It is true, as stated in Thursday’s editorial that “whatever happens next” is on these board members. More and most importantly, the future of District 51’s students and staff will bear the impact of what appears to be the politically driven, “all or nothing” decisions made with very little professional input.
KATHY CARLSON
Grand Junction
Reward offered for info on illegal trail construction
In support of our state’s elk, mule deer, trout and a myriad of other species that rely on public lands habitat for survival, the Colorado chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA) is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a conviction of those responsible for illegal mechanized and motorized trail construction on public lands.
Although BHA has offered rewards for information leading to the conviction of illegal OHV/ATV use, e-bike use and dumping for years, the Colorado chapter is the first to extend this reward to illegal trail construction on public lands.
Rogue trails “can create significant management issues,” acting Pikes Peak District Ranger Jennifer DeWoody said. Such trails “can destroy wildlife habitats, disrupt wildlife migration corridors … spread noxious and invasive weeds, cause soil loss, impact water quality and create safety and liability concerns.”
“I had to leave one area due to ATVs. Then the great new area I found was recently designated semi-roadless instead of roadless, meaning mountain biking was allowed. The elk left,” Durango area hunter Bryan Peterson said.
“I hunted an area for years that always held elk. When they expanded the trails the elk vanished,” Johnny Rothones added.
For additional information about Colorado BHA’s Illegal Trail Reward Fund Program see: “Reward For Illegal Trail Construction Offered By Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers” in the Jan. 31 issue of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.
DAVID LIEN
Colorado Backcountry Hunters and Anglers co-chairman
Thank you to the person who paid for our breakfast
There are angels among us who don’t wear wings!
On Sunday, Jan. 30, a friend helped me take my disabled veteran husband to the Dream Café for breakfast. A gentleman who was at the Café paid for our breakfast.
I was momentarily speechless. It was such an awesome random act of kindness.
We want to thank our anonymous angel and let him know we will pay it forward.
DALIA GARRISON
Grand Junction