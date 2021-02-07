CMU indispensible to community’s prosperity
A vibrant university can shape a community. And Colorado Mesa University has added so much to our community under President Tim Foster’s leadership.
The economic impact of CMU on our community is impressive to say the least. And there is also the social impact of increased opportunities for our citizens to further themselves through education. CMU has provided opportunities for countless first gen and students of color to step into a college classroom and begin the journey to find meaningful careers and employment, that in many cases ends generational poverty.
CMU also supports the growth of local businesses by developing local talent and expanding key resources within the community. I know my business has benefited over the years from the expansion of the engineering programs and the strengthening of the business and marketing programs. The economy and the opportunities for our citizens and businesses increase by having CMU as a part of the fabric of our community.
CMU will continue as a strong partner in our community after President Foster’s retirement. And his announcement is a good time to reflect on how fortunate we are to have such an institution in our community, and how fortunate we have been to have President Foster as a steward of that community asset these last 17 years.
TIM FRY
Mountain Racing Products
Grand Junction
Leasing pause makes sense given unused drilling permits
The current oil and gas lease moratorium initiated by President Biden’s executive order for federal lands and waters provides an opportunity to review what has been done to date.
For instance, private companies currently hold leases to 26 million acres and half of that acreage has not yet been tapped for drilling — 13 million-plus acres are still “in the bank.”
Similarly, since 1923, an unused 23 million-acre National Petroleum Reserve to the west of the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge has in its authority to be drilled. Yet, nine new leases were rapidly approved for ANWR’s Section 1002 lands during the final days of the Trump administration.
There is no current need to increase the number of O&G leases at the expense of our protected federal lands. Instead, let’s take a breath and reassess climate change and our nation’s carbon footprint — a time to transition. This means change, which is often the crux of polarization and partisan debates.
Fossil fuel production on federal lands equates to one-fifth of carbon dioxide emissions in this country. If we can plan for other non-extractive sources of energy and protect biodiversity, we will advance the health of our planet for those generations that succeed us, and thank us for our futuristic vision. We can then achieve a goal by 2030 to protect 30% of federal lands and oceans (30 by 30 rule).
LISA ECKERT
Grand Junction
New resident fully supports plan for city to buy Glacier
After reading the letter by Walter Fox in Friday’s Sentinel, I gained a greater understanding of the Glacier Ice Arena situation.
As a new resident (of two weeks) to Grand Junction, I fully support the city acquiring the skating rink. My wife and I retired this past year, and the skating rink was an additional draw to the Grand Valley.
As an avid hockey player, I fit in that “niche” of people who enjoy ice-time recreation and fitness training.
Moving here from southern Nevada I have seen first-hand what a vibrant skating community can offer. In addition to all the examples Walter listed, I would add a couple; hockey pickup sessions, skills training, boys and girls leagues, weekday morning skates for seniors, weekend skates for teens and practice leagues for the winter sport of curling.
Once the city leadership gets behind acquisition of the ice arena, I feel confident that the endeavor will be a success.
MICHAEL RODER
Grand Junction
In character assasination, it’s only the charge that counts
Another day, another Lauren Boebert hit piece.
I was worried that the Sentinel would face the challenge of three, five or a full seven days a week of crackpot accusations. But no problem. Various left-wing “watchdog” groups have stepped up to do the heavy lifting.
Did she file for mileage reimbursements incorrectly? Or correctly? No matter; it’s the charge that counts. Wrong or right, make the charge. If the target denies the charge, he or she looks guilty. If they ignore the charge, they still look guilty.
Really too easy to cancel someone you don’t like these days. Pathetic.
GARY CAPE
Hotchkiss