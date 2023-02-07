As a subscriber to the Sentinel, every Sunday I turn first to the “Letters to the Editor” and “You said It” sections to find my entertainment and enlightenment for the week when those who wish to make a point for conservatism, Republicanism, or Boebert, as in the Jan. 29 edition, tend to resort to accusing those who don’t think like them as either “liars,” “obfuscators,” “power mongers,” or detractors of Boebert as “mentally and verbally challenged” and any other derogatory terminology to somehow reinforce their position as somehow more intelligent and well thought out than anybody else who thinks differently.
I’m sure their intent is to sway opinion by using this language to convert those of us who are less intelligent than them. Is there any wonder why the differences between us in the current political climate are growing wider and wider, rather than being able to come together and develop real solutions for real problems?
CHUCK MAGNER
Grand Junction
Budget cuts should start with corn syrup subsidies
An excellent cost cutting consideration for our federal budget would be for the subsidized payments that ultimately create high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). Out of the $20 billion in farm subsidies 60% is for corn, the source for HFCS. This is a favorite ingredient for food manufacturers to add to food. It sells their food but is associated with mental health issuers, reduced cognition and learning, Alzheimer, and ADHD. High blood sugar is largely preventable and especially detrimental to children, but food manufacturers would prefer we think exercise is the solution to our growing obesity problems.
We understand food manufacturers author policies that protect their bottom line. We understand the politicians that they sponsor do the dirty work, but the taxpayer does not need to pay twice, once with our tax contribution and once in the healthcare system.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Cuts to SS, Medicare would be bad for the economy
The House of Representatives majority has made it clear that one of their top priorities is to make severe reductions to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. These cuts would be devastating to the poor and all those rising up to the middle class.
Any substantial cuts in these three vital programs would be catastrophic to the economy! Our own Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is an advocate for these cuts and has given the impression she is hearing from lots of her constituents that they favor these cuts, too. Frankly, I find it very hard to believe there are many of her constituents calling for these cuts except, perhaps rich people.
It would be great if a newspaper would make a “Freedom of Information” request to ascertain if she really has a “groundswell” of people who really want these important benefits cut. These programs have kept millions of Americans out of poverty, since their inception, and what is really needed is to strengthen them not reduce them.
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
China is an ever-growing threat to U.S. interests
By not shooting down China’s surveillance balloon hovering over the United States, we are sending the world a message about how weak and timid we have become towards protecting our sovereign nation.
The Biden administration has ruined our credibility as a strong nation by not protecting our borders, the Afghanistan debacle, and now China’s intrusion into U.S. airspace. Nothing is more important than our national security.
China is a ever-growing threat to our economy and national security. Xi Jinping’s goal is world domination and he has no plans to back down. If we are not going to stand up to China, we might as well kiss our freedoms goodbye and start learning Chinese.