Political language is driving us further apart

As a subscriber to the Sentinel, every Sunday I turn first to the “Letters to the Editor” and “You said It” sections to find my entertainment and enlightenment for the week when those who wish to make a point for conservatism, Republicanism, or Boebert, as in the Jan. 29 edition, tend to resort to accusing those who don’t think like them as either “liars,” “obfuscators,” “power mongers,” or detractors of Boebert as “mentally and verbally challenged” and any other derogatory terminology to somehow reinforce their position as somehow more intelligent and well thought out than anybody else who thinks differently.