Thankful for search and rescue volunteers
Thank you for your moving story about the rescue on the Mesa. The fact that citizens of our county volunteer their time to help those in trouble is remarkable.
I also read this story with added interest as my family was on the receiving end of a frightening rescue story. My niece was injured and lost for two nights in Glacier National Park, where she worked at the time. Our hope was waning until we received the call that a search and rescue team had found her on a precarious ledge and she was alive! To learn that your loved one is safe is miraculous.
To me, this is what life is about — helping others. That Mesa County Search and Rescue does this in such a tangible way is a news story that I am glad to read.
KARLA KLEMM
Grand Junction
Small scale, decentralized power better for consumer
Xcel Energy’s proposal to construct a huge pumped-storage hydroelectric (PHS) system is too grandiose of a scheme.
Why such a mega project?
More big, centralized, semi-monopolistic electric power generation seems very costly and consumer-unfriendly to me. Everyone already has a rooftop resource to provide photoelectric power for themselves. Price just seems to get in the way for most households so those rooftop resources sit vacant.
Dramatic progress with batteries offers totally decentralized electricity for affluent solar panel consumers, but the batteries have their own negative considerations. We have a couple of irrigation companies here in the valley that utilize only open-ditch gravity flow to generate hydroelectricity.
Clifton Water, City of Grand Junction and Ute Water all have hilltop water storage tanks that seem capable of doing the same thing as Xcel’s, just on a smaller scale and without dams, lake evaporation or a massive pipeline.
What if closed-loop water systems used daytime solar panel power, not fossil fuel power, to pump water to many other hilltop tanks around the valley and then at night the same water flowed down small pipelines through turbines to generate hydroelectric power? Dozens of such small systems in our valley owned/operated by multiple types of entities seem like the better decentralized renewable power method compared to Xcel’s PHS or even battery storage.
The big existing electrical utilities would then only need to be in the distribution business.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction
Don’t cut off access to crucial Alzheimer’s meds
I’m a 52-year-old pediatrician diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease in November 2020. That is not my story, but it is now my life. This is what happens when Alzheimer’s tries to take over. Before Alzheimer’s, I practiced pediatrics in Boston, on the Navajo Nation for the Indian Health Service, and for seven years in Malawi, Africa. Now, Alzheimer’s affects my visual/spatial reasoning, typing/spelling, calculations and, at times, my ability to find words.
My neurologist suggested I was a strong candidate for the FDA-approved drug Aduhelm because of my age and rare diagnosis. Since Aug. 31, my wife and I travel 47 miles each way monthly to an infusion center where I receive Aduhelm in hopes it will extend the quality of my life for as long as possible. I have a 21-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son who are also living through this. I want to do everything I can to spend more quality time with them and my wife.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposal to limit insurance coverage for Aduhelm to those in large clinical trials will reduce access to an already-approved medication. For those of us living in remote areas, we will likely be cut off.
For me and many others living with Alzheimer’s, Aduhelm is the only lifeline at this point. The thought that a bureaucracy might pull that out from under us only makes an already difficult diagnosis worse. Please join me and 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and tell CMS to reconsider this horrendous decision.
ALAN SCHOOLEY
Durango
Stay out of Russian feud with Ukraine
Have the memories and nightmares of Iraq and Afghanistan faded so quickly in the minds of our leadership, that there is movement to get our nation involved in another Iraq/Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea no win conflict? The Ukrainian situation could be our Waterloo.
We need to tell our voices in Congress, enough is enough! There are so many more important issues to be deal with in our own country. Putin is a grandstander! He has the western world jumping through their own rear ends while he plays his games and amuses himself. Just like any show-off clown, without an audience, there is no show.
Ukraine was once part of the Soviet bloc, so this is akin to a squabble between first cousins. It’s a family matter! We need to stay the hell out of the feud.
PAT BLACKMER
Grand Junction