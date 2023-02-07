Shooting balloon over land would’ve been dangerous
You who say the balloon from China should have been shot down sooner instead of waiting for that to occur over the ocean, had it been shot down as it passed over our country, pieces falling to the Earth killing your loved ones, would you still think that was a good plan? Really?!
PRISCILLA STEDMAN
Grand Junction
The “Fair Tax” is anything but fair to most Americans
I just sent, directed to our Congressional Representative, this in response to an online petition:
Once again the Republican party, by proposing the so called “Fair Tax,” is expanding its attempt to transfer the federal tax burden from its rich sponsors to those citizens most unable to afford further taxes. This is a sales tax, the most regressive form of taxation possible to lay on the majority of American not in the upper 10% bracket of income. It is time for the richest persons and corporations to pay their fair share of taxes.
I demand that you immediately discard this unfair policy and permanently pass a minimum 10% income tax, required and non deductible, on every corporation and every individual making any income above the average income of the remaining 90% of American citizens. This will allow our government to become fully funded and will eventually wipe out the national debt incurred when the Trump administration gave its corporate and personal contributors another of many tax giveaways from the public purse.
I also demand that legislation be passed that immediately ends forever the part of the Citizens United ruling fiasco that corporations’ putative “free speech” rights somehow making them totally equivalent to individual citizens. In conferring on them power in political funding far beyond the ability of actual citizens, this effectively guarantees that a developing corporate oligarchy governing our country may literally “buy” politicians.
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
Founders picked words carefully in Bill of Rights
The men who wrote our Constitution and Bill of Rights were well educated. In those days that included rhetoric, which was the use of language and logic to construct a convincing argument.
The first part of the Second Amendment, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State…”, is an “if ‘A’ then ‘B’ ” logic statement. The word “necessary” makes it so.
The corollary to that is “if ‘not B’ then ‘not A’ ”. When applied to the Second Amendment you get, “If you are providing security by a means other than a well armed, trained citizenry, you no longer live in a free state.” And they meant it. They had just lived under military law enforcement and had no intention of letting that happen again.
Our Constitution gives the federal government no power to conscript a private citizen into government service. What the government can do is call forth the militia, reorganize it, and place it under the Commander in Chief. They can draft soldiers, but not forest rangers. Since Congress can change the draft law tomorrow and start drafting women if they want to, we’re all in the militia. In fact, in the Constitution “citizens” and “militia” are the same thing.
If you want to know the original intent of the Second Amendment, that’s easy. James Madison chaired the House committee that wrote the final version of the Bill of Rights. He also wrote Federalist Paper No. 46. It’s in the third paragraph from the end.
PAUL KELLY
Delta
Thank you for getting the word out about our event
To the publishers of The Daily Sentinel, you are to be commended for your work in publicizing local events.
Our church, Grand Valley Family Worship Center, in Grand Junction, held a concert with recording artist Billy Walker, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and we had a very good turnout. We found out that almost half of the attendees read about the concert in your paper, and even told their friends about it. It shows your readership depends on you for information.
We were greatly encouraged from the response. Thank you for providing such a wonderful public service.