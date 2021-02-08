Biden’s order is nudge we need to adapt to change
In response to Mike Foster’s article, “Lease pause hurts West with no upside for U.S.,” I believe it’s important to consider the prevailing mineral market trends, which will, in time, showcase the resiliency and skill of our intermountain communities.
Grand Junction is no stranger to economic busts precipitated by fluctuations in oil prices.
But demand for minerals has been waning for some time now, and market experts expect that trend to continue. Evidence of the mismatch in supply and demand are the tens of thousands of discontinued and abandoned wells across the country, including 454 orphaned sites in Colorado.
Thus, to say that our Western intermountain communities are dependent on public mineral royalty proceeds is fatalistic — and doing us a great disservice. We are — and must be — innovative, skilled, and resilient to adapt to the changing economy.
The economy is shifting away from minerals, and we need resources to shift with it.
Incidentally, much of the resources and skill required by this shift are already here. For example, to begin with, idled mineral production sites can be repurposed as economic generators.
In the face of a changing energy economy following decades of federal policies, subsidies, and incentives that served to foster our dependence on mineral production, this Executive Order supporting our communities through the economic transition into independence is a step in the right direction.
LILIANA FLANIGAN
Grand Junction
Boebert showed little concern for constituents in town hall
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s virtual town hall was not what the people of Colorado District 3 deserved. Her responses to the call-in town hall on Feb. 4 were utterly reprehensible.
In addition to filibustering throughout the call to avoid questions, she continually cut off constituents who did not agree with her viewpoints. How are her constituents supposed to feel supported and that they can come to her with concerns if she only responds to praise? Furthermore, she called those questioning her policies and actions thus far into her term “attacks” that she would ignore. I am appalled that she would blatantly admit to ignoring constituents.
Additionally, I failed to hear any policy discussions or actual responses to questions during this time. Instead she resorted to use of buzzwords such as “freedom,” “mother,” “small-business owner” and “build the wall” to avoid the topic at hand. It led me to wonder if she has any plans to help CD3 thrive? She continues to demonstrate extreme ineptitude when it comes to governing this district.
Lastly, I was in complete shock of her disregard for human trafficking as it was mentioned in this town hall. She ignored the aspect of Native Americans being held and sterilized, ignored the mention of people in her state and district being trafficked, as well as those across the nation.
Instead, her only concern is building a wall. I cannot believe she can have so little regard for the despairs of her own people in order to push a partisan agenda over their safety. This is utterly disgraceful.
I truly hope she can learn from this travesty of a meeting and do better in the future. It would be nice to have a representative who values the issues in their community and has plans for how to address them, rather than continually focus on partisan narratives.
SHANNA SHEPHERD
Grand Junction
Letter praising Boebert for kindness earns laughs
One need not turn to the funny pages for a hearty laugh these days. Scott Schultz’s recent letter heaping praise on Rep. Lauren Boebert was a knee slapper. I sprayed my morning coffee when reading Mr. Schultz’s praise of Ms. Boebert as someone who demonstrates personal responsibility, work ethic, courage and kindness. Personal responsibility involves listening and using feedback as a means to improve oneself, a practice Ms. Boebert has shown zero interest in doing.
As a newbie congressional representative, Ms. Boebert could choose to learn as much as possible about her district of 760,000 diverse constituents and widespread communities impacted by a pandemic and economic struggle. Instead, she appears obsessively focused on producing videos of herself strutting around our nation’s capitol with a gun strapped to her thigh and embroiling herself in the very center of a bizarre, violent, un-American protest of President Joseph Biden’s win — a win which was soundly decided by her home state.
Oh. And kindness? You could push me over with a feather on that one! Anyone who has followed her on Twitter has witnessed that she is a Trump wannabe — a callow, mean-spirited bully who screeches her way through every social media post by attacking, name-calling, blaming and belittling. With dozens of posts each week, she appears to live on Twitter where it is safe to be a meanie. I do agree with one thing Mr. Schultz said: we need sane, honest, common-sense leaders now more than ever.
JACQUE DANSBY
Whitewater