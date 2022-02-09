We should be choosing low emission power sources
Jennifer Schubert-Akin raises valid points in her op-ed, “Rethinking energy, climate, freedom and prosperity,” about the trade-offs involved in our transition to less polluting forms of energy. She and I agree on the importance of reliable, affordable energy. It sounds like we agree on the importance of reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuels.
She points to emissions reductions from shale energy that “displaced high-emission coal with low-emission natural gas.” Yet, then she boasts that the Steamboat Institute’s climate and energy summit will feature a “field trip to the nearby Trapper Mine and Craig Station power generating plant to give attendees a real-world lesson in how our lights turn on.”
Our lights turn on through many different sources these days. Mine turn on from rooftop solar with battery backup. In other homes, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, geothermal or wind powers the lights. New technologies are coming online every year.
Coal power made America an economic powerhouse in the last century. I am as proud of Colorado’s coal industry as Schubert-Akin is. In this century, though, we have other choices. We know more about the negative consequences of high-emission power sources. Today we have a diverse array of options — many ways to turn on our lights. We should select a mix that are low-emitting, affordable and reliable.
KATHY FACKLER
Durango
Removing masking as a tool was unnecessary
I wish I could have attended District 51’s meeting last week on whether to now lift masks at school, but what I saw on the Facebook video showed the venue really isn’t large enough to safely do that when 200 people attend.
It also appeared few, if any, were wearing masks.
I’m over 70, and though vaccinated, I don’t want to further tax our health system (or my own) by ending up in the hospital. Sadly, there were no protocols in place to reassure anyone who might feel vulnerable.
As a result, it would appear to the board that the folks who attended represented a majority of our community’s parents and staff.
I find it very difficult to believe that’s the case.
The school district set the metrics for when masks could be removed. As board member Doug Levinson stated at the meeting, those metrics weren’t yet met, yet a majority of the board voted to go ahead with the plan to remove the masks anyway.
Masking is a tool in the interest of public health. It’s not a vaccine mandate. But it’s really the least we can do to lower a very high infection rate when just over half of Mesa County residents are vaccinated.
As a community, we’re just trying to get past the tipping point of this infection that’s affected us all. It’s unfortunate that a small inconvenience for a few more weeks is such a toxic dividing line.
If cases continue to come down, I’ll be applauding. But if the trend reverses, we’ll know it didn’t have to be this way.
PAULA M. ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Considering options to get politics out of District 51
Mesa County School District 51 is the largest school district on the Western Slope and the 14th largest in the state of Colorado.
The current board of education recently voted in three new members, and out of approximately 47,000 votes cast, the three new members were elected by a very slim margin of around 2,500 votes.
The new members are quickly making dramatic changes without regard for transparency, the fiscal conservation of our prior board or the values of diversity.
School district successions are not unusual and usually the purpose is for wealthier neighborhoods to cleave themselves away from poorer sections of their district.
It seems like public education is strapped enough without unnecessary lawsuits and a political agenda that has nothing to do with what we know is best for kids — smaller classrooms and excellence in teachers.
This is not the current direction of our newly elected members, and perhaps it is time to consider succession on the grounds of education free from politics and based on what we know works for kids.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction