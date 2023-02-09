I joined the Grand Junction Lion’s Club a couple of years after we moved to GJ in May 2014. At that time, I joined to meet more people, but I was unaware of the major contributions they have made to the community through grants. The Lion’s announced the 2023 grants on Jan. 2. The amount of grant requests always vastly exceeds our ability to fund them. The grants cover a diverse set of needs. Some of this year’s grants include Marillac Clinic, Mesa Country Libraries Foundation, Juniper Ridge Community School, Lower Valley Fire District, and Food Bank of the Rockies, to name a few.
So how do we fund these requests? We hold a carnival (on Feb. 18 this year) and we sell raffle tickets providing the buyers the opportunity to win a variety of prizes. Our selling season has begun. The money we raise goes back to the community to support worthy causes and needs. For example, one of this year’s grants is for Karis to buy washing machines. Another is for the Lower Valley Fire Department for life saving equipment. Without the support of our local community (and a few remote buyers), we could not fund the wide variety of grant requests. You can buy a raffle book for as little as $10 all the way up to the start of the carnival at 5 p.m. Just see anyone sporting a “I’m A Carnival Lion” button and attend the Carnival. This year’s theme is How “The West Was Won” so expect some unique costumes.
Please support your community!
LEONARD LITTLE
Grand Junction
We are united in wanting to protect Thompson Divide
After reading your article, “Boebert wants to open Thompson Divide to drilling,” I’m disappointed to see our current representative — who was re-elected by a razor-thin margin — working in direct opposition to the local communities who have spent years working to protect a rugged backcountry landscape near and dear to me. Long before Rep. Boebert was elected, people in our community set aside political differences and backgrounds, coming together for a common cause: protecting the Thompson Divide.
I’m not your typical environmentalist. During the winter, I spend my days exploring the Thompson Divide by snowmobile, enjoying incredible views and a real backcountry experience with friends. Over the years, I’ve been happy to join with ranchers, hunters and hikers to protect this area from more oil and gas development. It may be tough to see some of the snow-covered yard signs, but they say “Unified for Thompson Divide” and it’s true.
If Rep. Boebert spent less time as a mouthpiece for big industry and more time listening to her constituents, she’d realize the Thompson Divide is the last place the federal government should be trying to open up for more development. Her out of touch approach does nothing to address any real issues with the Petroleum Reserve and ignores the overwhelming voices of her constituents and Western Colorado who want to see the Thompson Divide protected for generations to come.