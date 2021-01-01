Outsider’s criticism isn’t appreciated here
I just couldn’t go on without responding to our friend from the East Coast criticizing our mask use here on the Western Slope of Colorado.
My message to the snowflake is the people of the Grand Valley are quite conscious of the problem created by COVID-19. We have taken serious and consequential steps to try to control this horrible virus. Mask wearing is required for entry of public areas indoors. Most folks are wearing their masks and maintaining social distancing. However, one of the other things we believe in strongly is the Constitution of the United States. The first 10 amendments of that document are called the Bill of Rights. It was established to ensure the people maintained their own personal rights. Most of us believe in taking mask precautions when going into stores and public buildings. Some of us can’t wear a mask for medical reasons. Some won’t wear a mask because it’s their choice. By any means, the people are making their own decisions when it comes to personal rights.
Whenever I go traveling to other areas of our country, I always try to enjoy and understand the local culture. By any means, I never become critical of people that live in a different community culture than I do. Maybe you should try to understand our community and people or go back to the East Coast where you belong. I know your region has been very effective in controlling the virus. The states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are responsible for a huge percentage of deaths from this virus.
JAMES O’MALLEY
Grand Junction
Tolstoy’s words still ring true?
I recently discovered this passage from a minor tale by a renowned novelist:
“Of these overlords, the worst were those who had themselves been serfs — men who had risen from the mire to consort with princes. Life under them was the hardest of all.”
Leo Tolstoy, a 19th century Russian titan of literature, may have something to teach 21st century peasants about a fate that may befall us — on top of the pandemic that has proven as worrisome.
PATRICK METOYER
Grand Junction
Bright ideas for 2021
Why not distribute COVID vaccines by Social Security numbers starting with the oldest?
How about a national educational TV station? Programming would cover 1st to 12th grade level reading, writing and arithmetic divided into 20 minute lessons.
ALDEN HISLOP
Grand Junction