Thanks to the remarkable vision of community leaders throughout the last century, on Thursday, Jan. 5, The Avalon Theatre will celebrate 100 years as part of Downtown Grand Junction. Now, that’s a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate.
We hope that you will join us for a year-long celebration beginning Thursday with the remarkable group called Artrageous. Artrageous is an amazing celebration of creativity blending art, dance, music and audience participation into a stage act that will leave you and your family thrilled and smiling. Someone in the audience will even walk away with a giant canvas that was painted as part of the show. There will be plenty to see before the show as well — local flapper dancers, 1920s costumes, a red carpet and more.
From there, the Avalon Centennial Celebration continues with collaborations with GJSO on Jan. 14, Community Concerts on May 7, and a Centennial Film Series that celebrates films from each decade of The Avalon’s first 100 years. Each film will be introduced by a local filmmaker or film expert with context into each film’s place in The Avalon’s history. A final “Big Bash” will conclude the celebration in November with a surprise big-name performer, and if that’s not enough, even more Centennial events will be announced after the first of the year.
From its earliest beginnings with vaudeville performers and silent films, and continuing today, The Avalon reflects the history, the culture and the unique personality of western Colorado, and the most remarkable thing is that there is so much more to come. This is a huge milestone for our community, and we hope that you’ll join us for many Avalon Centennial events and create your own cherished memories for the next 100 years.
DEBBIE KOVALIK
Avalon Theatre Foundation Board Member
Rejecting antisemitism after delivery of flyers
No. No, absolutely no. In the strongest sense possible we reject the lies and hate spread by an antisemitic group who delivered flyers to homes on the Redlands. These people, in their quest for simple answers to complex societal problems, point their accusing fingers at a specific ethnic group. That is bigotry. Unfounded. Indefensible. Completely unAmerican. Extremely ugly. Bigotry doesn’t belong anywhere, but is especially unwelcome in our beautiful Grand Valley.
Never in the history of civilization has bigotry promoted anything beautiful, good, or truthful — the things our souls truly long for. We invite all our neighbors to oppose antisemitism or any other form of bigotry by pursuing truth, exploring history, and reaching out in love to all peoples. Getting to know our neighbors helps us realize that no matter our politics, our religion, or the color of our skin, we’re so much more alike than we are re different.
DENNIS and PATTI HILL
Grand Junction
Officials showing contempt to Orchard Mesa residents
To any and all of the powers that be in Mesa County and Grand Junction, you have once again shown your contempt for the under-served residents of Orchard Mesa by announcing the closure of the Orchard Mesa Pool.
You have lost my vote for any bond issue or tax to fund a recreation center that will be more readily accessible to the “preferred” population north of the Colorado River.
SARAH MORRIS
Grand Junction
Kids need positive things to do to stay safe and healthy
I recently attended an event at the River City Sportplex, where kids figure-skated routines as a fundraiser for the River City Skating Club. How awesome to see them pursuing something so challenging and healthy. It wasn’t long ago that it appeared the rink would cease to exist. Thank you to whoever saved the rink.
Now, it appears the city and county want to close the Orchard Mesa Pool. I understand how expensive it can be to repair something that’s been neglected. That is precisely why I maintain my home and vehicles.
As a former teacher, I was constantly asked to tell kids to “Say no” to drugs, sex and rock and roll. It’s obvious we want our kids to avoid any truly negative behaviors. However, if we really care, we must offer them as many positive alternatives as possible. Children are our future. We can’t over invest in them. We may get the added benefit of attracting businesses that are impressed by people who value their quality of life.