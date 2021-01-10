Retire fiction of stolen election and get to work
I disagree emphatically with the implications in David Kearsley’s letter of Friday, Jan. 8. Any objective look at the results of the past election show there was no fraud and no “stolen election.”
I congratulate the states in their work to set a fair and secure election in these troubled times. I’m sure there were minor glitches but overall they did a great job. Some seven million more voters preferred Biden over Trump. Thankfully the Electoral College agreed. Let’s get on with the important work ahead of us in gettng our basic democratic institutions working again.
DUANE CARR
Grand Junction
‘Bigoted people’ cannot see president’s love of country
I read the “Impeach and Convict. Right now” column in the Daily Sentinel on Jan. 8 and the more I read the angrier I got. I am so sick of the liberal media trashing the most awesome president this country has ever known. I support this awesome president 100% and I always will. He laid bare the corruptness, evilness, and disgusting fact that our congressional leaders are beyond worthless. The truth hurts doesn’t it? These bigoted people against our president will not, cannot admit the love he has for this country and its people. Unemployment was the lowest it has ever been, the stock market soared, Americans were making more money and he worked tirelessly for us, yet he was ridiculed, made fun of, lied to ... I could go on and on.
This man did more for this country than any other president in history. The patriots of this country love him for what he did for us, we love him for taking firm control of COVID-19, getting a vaccine, yet allowing Americans free rein of their lives. He did many wonderful things for this country to no avail. The people against him want a polished politician that is corrupt, a criminal, a liar. The ones who hated him paid no attention to what he was doing for us but spent their time trying to take him down. Nancy Pelosi said they would do anything to stop him and that is all the Democrats did for four years. They did absolutely nothing else.
I am beyond disgusted with the horrific Democratic Party and believe me they will never have my support. I simply cannot support their kind of hatred. Good luck with dementia-riddled Joe (Biden) because you’re going to need it.
JOYCE DEAN
Grand Junction
Objecting to electoral votes makes Colorado vulnerable
Like many conservative voters, I wasn’t happy with the results of the recent election. But I am more unhappy about someone I did vote for, Rep. Lauren Boebert.
After personally witnessing an armed insurrection on Capitol property, Rep. Boebert still voted to subvert the transfer of power to our new president. Conservatives, at least old ones like me, believe in federalism and states having the right to govern their own affairs. The vote Rep. Boebert cast represents a dangerous violation of federalism, and sets a precedent to have the federal government exert its power in Colorado’s election laws and beyond.
GREG MADISON
Grand Junction
Disappointment with election no excuse for sacking Capitol
History does repeat itself! Four years ago, the Democratic Party whined and cried in their beer about losing. Now it’s the Republican Party’s turn. The only difference is that the Capitol — representing our democracy — was not vandalized and spit upon then as it was this time around.
SHAME, SHAME SHAME! I pray that the police are able to identify, charge, prosecute and severely punish the perpetrators of this awful act.
Maybe it’s time for the Constitution Party to prevail.
LARRY M. HEAD
Hotchkiss
Boebert’s obsession with guns detracts from serious business
For voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, it is sad and strange to watch our representative produce a gun-porn political ad that uses Washington, D.C. streets as catwalks where she strolls in full frontal glamour flashing her naked Glock.
The problem with this congresswoman’s approach to governance is that it distracts from the serious business of designing and debating legislation that addresses our nation’s engagement with COVID-19, racial injustice, police reform, immigration, how to manage a $4.7 trillion federal budget (and $3.7 trillion deficit), how to repair our deteriorating infrastructure, how best to deal with China, Russia, and the greater Middle East, and most importantly, how to guarantee a job for every American who wants to work.
Congresswoman Boebert lives in an alternative universe that narrowly defines and celebrates guns and freedom, but ignores the centrality and complexity of other issues.
CHARLES KERR
Grand Junction
What do you pretend not to know?
What do you pretend not to know when the president commits treason (advocating to overthrow the government) and sedition (conduct or speech intended to incite people to rebel against authority)? What do you pretend when the president and his conspiracy-spinning supporters threaten our election process, make a mockery of our judicial system and work to dismantle the pillars of democracy upon which this nation was founded? What do you pretend not to understand about the president’s delusional behavior since he lost the election to Joe Biden?
What do you pretend not to know when more than 21 million people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19? What do you pretend not to know when over 356,000 (and soaring every day) Americans have died from COVID-19 over the past 11 months? What do you pretend not to know when the Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health, World Health Organization and every reputable scientist and health-care professional plead with you to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and avoid gatherings ... and you choose not to because your “freedom” is being threatened? What to do you pretend not to know when the recovery of the economy is entirely dependent on getting past the pandemic?
What do you pretend not to know when the president fails unfailingly, to condemn the cyberattacks on our democracy perpetrated with impunity by Vladimir Putin and his thugs; not to mention his affinity for Q-Anon and Proud Boy fanatics?
The list is endless. If we pretend that all this “stuff” is just mindless and harmless, we do so at our collective peril. Witness the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s crazed followers. Power to the perverted always ends badly. Choosing not to pretend is an act of personal courage.
May we find courage in 2021.
ELDON McBRIDE
Palisade
We must stand together against dangerous leadership
Donald Trump is dangerous, but I don’t believe he’s a liar. He believes everything he says about the way things are. That does not make him a liar; it makes him delusional. But being delusional doesn’t make him dangerous, either. That he tweets his election-theft conspiracy theories from his perch atop of the government of the United States is of grave concern to many of us. But that he has convinced tens of millions of Americans, including too many elected officials, of the most vivid example of “fake news” in his presidency is what makes him dangerous.
The truth is that Donald Trump cannot psychologically survive a legitimate electoral loss; he is too dysfunctional and unstable from an emotional and psychological perspective for that. So, he has convinced himself and too many others that the election was stolen from him amid baseless claims of “massive election fraud,” asserting that the election should be overturned. His and his campaign’s attempts to block the certification of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ electoral victory and coming inauguration by dozens of lawsuits, two at the Supreme Court level with three of his appointees on the Court, have been decisively rejected as having any evidentiary merit or basis in truth. And yet, Donald Trump continues to attempt to incite and stage a popular coup to retain power. The resulting undermining and erosion of confidence in our American constitutional democracy is reckless, unconscionable, and treasonous. And yes, it is dangerous, treacherously so — both now and for future elections.
Make no mistake, the horrific and criminal display of mob rule in the security breach of the U.S. Capitol was incited by this president with his continual fanning of the flame of falsehood concerning the election and his refusal to accept the will of “We the People” expressed legally in November’s election and supported in dozens of decisions rendered by the courts of this country. It is beyond belief. And given what we have seen today, continuing support of this president by American citizens of goodwill is beyond comprehension.
Believe it or not, my intent here is not to impugn the character of the president. My intent is twofold: 1) to break what I feel has been an unethical and dishonest silence on my part over the treachery and danger of the current administration for fear of offending some very good friends who are Trump supporters and 2) to reach out to those in The Sentinel’s readership who care more deeply for this country and our democracy than for their own partisan political views. Can we please come together, for the sake of these two inseparable entities, and reject the currents of chaotic, unstable, and far-right authoritarianism that threaten to end this great experiment in self-governance?
This is not about Republicans vs. Democrats or conservatives vs. liberals. It is about us as Americans standing together against hysterical, patently false, delusional, and dangerous leadership — whether in the Oval Office, on Capitol Hill, over the airwaves, on the Internet, or in the streets — for the sake of our country and our posterity. We can refuse to let politics and hyper-partisanship destroy our ability to discern our way through difference and govern ourselves, if we have the courage to do so.
Please, let us muster the courage to do so — together. Please.
STEVE EASTERDAY-McPADDEN
Grand Junction
Local GOP leaders’ response to D.C. siege is disappointing
Regarding the Jan. 8 edition of the Sentinel, the local GOP leaders’ response to the attack on our nation’s Capitol is no surprise, though disappointing. Not the first time I’ve heard “the other side did it first,” as if the Black Lives Matter grievances are in any way the same as Trump’s false claims about our election and his attempt to grab power.
Putting aside that BLM demonstrations provably have been more than 93% peaceful, how our local leaders can even begin to compare them to the incited insurrection at the Capitol is beyond disgusting. Nowhere in their remarks do they even mention Trump or his part in bringing the country to this point. He sent those people to the Capitol. No condemnation, just more references to unproven problems with the election.
Trump condemned the BLM demonstrators and signed an executive order for 10 year sentences, if convicted. Now he is praising these rioters that breached our Capitol building, as if they are heroes. I guess hoping that our local leadership would finally see Trump for what he is and condemn his actions is just too much for which to hope. Thankfully, the editorial board of the Sentinel disclosed the true outrage we should all feel, regardless our party affiliation. Ray Scott, Janice Rich, Cody Davis, Kevin McCarney, Scott McInnis, Matt Soper and Janet Rowland, Shame on you!
STEVEN JOSEPH
Fruita
JUCO committee meets pledge; looks forward to May
We all know 2020 was a trying year, and the Grand Junction Baseball Committee is eager for a return to normalcy, and the return of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series this May. Although we did not have a tournament last year for the first time since our founders brought the event to our city in 1959, the support of our outstanding fans and sponsors has allowed us to fulfill our financial commitment for stadium improvements, with more improvements to come with the help of our partners.
Below is a note sent to Mayor Duke Wortmann and the Grand Junction City Council with our annual payment, and I wanted to share it with our community. You’re the reason our volunteers work tirelessly to put on the best amateur baseball tournament in the country.
We can’t wait to see you all again in May.
Dear Mayor Duke Wortmann and City Council:
The Grand Junction Baseball Committee (JUCO) is pleased to present the enclosed check for $300,000 representing our steadfast and ongoing commitment to the bond payment for the remodel at Lincoln Park that commenced in 2011.
Our 2020 payment, coupled with the initial down payment, brings JUCO’s contribution to the city during this time to $3,000,000. The collaboration between our all-volunteer committee and the great leadership of our City is what fuels the “power of community.” That power continues to generate revenue to facilitate the upgrades to our community jewels, Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field.
These unprecedented times challenged us financially, as it has most of our community. We are grateful to and for the hard work of our committee to be fiscally responsible with revenue over the past year as we dipped deeply into our “rainy day” fund to meet our pledge.
It is with great hope that we prepare for JUCO 2021 to welcome back all of our fans and participants. Their investment in this “homegrown” diamond is what propels our ability to continue our support. We can’t wait to hear the sound of the bat and the roar of the crowd echoing off the Mesa in May!
Best Regards,
JAMIE HAMILTON
Chairman, Alpine Bank Junior College World Series
It’s not wrong to be suspicious of Colorado’s leftward tilt
Thank you Ms. Tina Peters for saying what has been going on for a long time. After looking at the trends in the voting records since 2008, it is obvious that the movement from red to blue in Colorado is more than the population shifts caused by blue-state voters moving to Colorado.
Many of the people I know who moved to Colorado from California, New York, and Chicago left because they couldn’t tolerate what was happening in their states and came here to get a change in the politics.
Imagine their frustration as Colorado has moved so far to the left. I was born in Colorado and have lived here most of the time for a lot of years. The values of the socialist left just don’t match what I see on the streets in Colorado.
I am also frustrated with the letters, editorials, columns, in the Tuesday edition of the Sentinel as there seems to be very little support for the fact that somethingis going on to sway the election results in this country.
Why do we accept the results when we see cheating that looks like just the tip of the iceberg? No widespread cheating? That is the problem. It is widespread but so very shallow that the cumulative effect is devastating. It is hard to trace, but is becoming more obvious as time goes by.
RICHARD WHITE
Clifton