Colorado Compact was built on bad data set
Most of the articles that I have read recently on what’s happening with the Colorado River point to the need for the upper basin states to conserve water when it is the lower basin states that are using too much water.
In 2005 and 2006 researchers (Woodhouse, Gray, and David Meko) from the University of Arizona’s Laboratory of Tree Ring Research (LTRR) using dendroclimatology, used tree ring growth to study “tree time,” reconstructing ancient temperature, precipitation, and other climatic variables going back several thousand years in the Colorado River basin. What they found was the period 1900-1921 was the highest period of stream-flow in the previous 500 years. Thus, the Colorado River Compact delegates believed there was an average yearly total stream-flow of 16.5 million acre-feet (maf) of water when it appears that it was somewhere between 13.5-15maf. The Compact delegates bound themselves to unrealistically large apportionments of the river.
The LTRR researchers also found that there were numerous multi-decade droughts in the last 500 years, many which were more sustained and severe than the current one and any in the 20th century. To the people that believe in global warming (climate change) let me say this, the Earth’s climate is always in a state of change and always will no matter how many electric cars are put on the road. We need to recognize that there are going to be more decades long droughts in the future.
There are 35 trans-basin diversions of the Colorado River in Colorado. There are 17 that divert water into the South Platte River basin, 10 that divert water into the Arkansas River basin, and eight that divert water into the Rio Grande basin for an average total just over 600,000 maf of Colorado River diverted. Not including the average of 57,100 maf of water pumped up into Lake Nighthorse out of the Animas River in Durango. Utah diverts out of basin roughly 275,300maf out of the Green River (tributary).
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
The ‘tradwives’ trend is clueless about the 1950s
There is a new women’s movement stirring in the social media, tradwives aka traditional wives. When I first read about this movement and after the “you’ve got to be kidding me” moment. Mentally it took me back to those glorious 1950’s days women lived in.
These younger generation women in their twenties, thirties and forties joining this movement haven’t a clue what the real life of a woman, the word endure comes to mind, was like in the 1950s.
Imagining Father Knows Best was real, wives greeting their spouses at the door with dresses and makeup on, cocktail in hand, dinner simmering, children quietly playing is pure fantasy.
If these millennials really want to live the life of a 1950’s wife and mother. First they must cancel all credit cards in their names, change the registration of any vehicles to their husbands, change any bank accounts so the primary user is in their husbands’ name. Their homes were usually in the husband’s name. Plan to live only on the income their husband could provide regardless of his profession. Women in those wonderful days of the 50s were completely dependent on their husbands. Husbands provided “allowances” to these homemakers. The men in their lives were king of their realm and had the final authority in all matters.
Of course, there were many women working outside the home in the 50s, they usually were hourly workers, and the minimum wage was seventy-five cents. Usually, the salaried employees were only men and the women’s bosses. But after returning from work, they still had all the domestic responsibilities of the stay-at-home homemakers.
Reading between the lines, I believe the younger generation of women who are promoting this movement must be financially secure and very privileged to even be able to contemplate it. They are fortunate to be living in a world where those women from the 1950s rebelled and advocated years for the changes they can now enjoy and the freedoms they take for granted… but want to change.
Talk to a woman who lived in the 50s and ask her if she would go back to those days. You may be surprised by the answer.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita