Protect the vulnerable from human trafficking
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This multi-billion-dollar industry proliferates largely due to ignorance and policies that allow it to flourish.
There are many misconceptions about what constitutes human trafficking. This is due in large part to the images that Hollywood and other forms of popular culture have created. There are misleading stereotypes that include certain ethnic groups being the perpetrators and also certain demographics being the victims.
According to Polaris, statistically, a trafficker can be from any ethnic group and his or her victims can also be both from the U.S., as well as from another country.
But one thing we should be aware of during this month and all year round: victims of human trafficking are frequently those people that are marginalized due to various factors, including poverty, having been involved in child protective services or being part of a marginalized group.
Traffickers are constantly changing their methods. They use ignorance about their crime to their advantage. That is why we at our local anti-human trafficking initiative, Western Slope Against Trafficking, and the Colorado Human Trafficking Council urge community members to get trained to recognize human trafficking and support efforts to remove conditions that contribute to the growth of this crime.
The exploitation of human beings for sex and labor trafficking has increased with the vulnerabilities created by displacement due to climate change and civil strife around the world. Lack of affordable housing also contributes to susceptibility to victimization.
As consumers, we owe it to the individuals that are being exploited by disreputable employers to know the working conditions of those who make the products we buy and the foods we eat.
Western Slope Against Trafficking is hosting events around the Western Slope this month. Go to www.westernslopeagainsttrafficking.com to find out more or to request a training and to get involved. Or go to Polaris for their online training at polarisproject.org/training. The Colorado human Trafficking Council hosts thisishumantrafficking.com, an award-winning campaign to inform the community about this crime.
TOM ACKER
Grand Junction
Soper’s benefits decision hurts working people
Workers rights expand freedom for all of us. The deliberate attack on expanding benefits for Colorado state workers by Rep. Matt Soper and colleagues is no surprise and rooted in disregard for working people. In an 8-1 decision, the Committee on Legal Services ended family and medical paid leave for state employees.
In Soper’s statement provided by Charles Ashby, reporter for the Daily Sentinel, he argues for process. I agree process is important. Governor Polis does not have the authority to fund projects not appropriated by the legislature.
However, Soper’s disregard for the working class reveals itself as he argues against paid family leave by stating, “It was also a win for business, as the state won’t be offering a benefit that the private sector isn’t offering employees, meaning government and business will be competing for workers on a more level playing field.”
Historically, America’s corporate elite have rabidly opposed every extension of labor rights and benefits to public sector employees, fearing their expansion to workers in the private sector. They’ve rarely had trouble finding sycophant politicians to hold the line and Soper’s arguments, in this regard, are nothing new.
LARRY CARTER
Grand Junction
We don’t need more people in the Grand Valley
I do not believe that we need increased population here. Our economy is broad enough and healthy enough. More traffic and the spread of housing over arable land should alarm everyone. Talk about jobs for our children? They seem to be in a hurry to get out of the valley!
Crowded lakes and campgrounds, expansion of so many places to accommodate newcomers and coming restrictions on water usages is alarming!
Portland, Oregon is a good example of “progress” gone wild and measures taken in response. Strict zoning and building requirements put in place to “build up” and not “build out.”
Millions of people have been added to the Earth’s population in the last 10 years. Let us read the writing on the wall.
MAURICE WYMORE
Grand Junction