I was horrified to read the story in the Dec. 30 edition of The Daily Sentinel describing hate-filled antisemitic propaganda being distributed across neighborhoods in Grand Junction. The fact that this material was designed to target children is particularly disgusting. This sort of hate has absolutely no place in our community and I want to speak out against it.
At our best, this community is a welcoming place for people of all backgrounds and I hope our Jewish friends and colleagues all know we have their backs.
JOHN MARSHALL
President, Colorado Mesa University
Critical thinking from Orchard Mesa to Ukraine
Critical thinking involves observing, questioning and responding. Like the pot holes on Unaweep in the tire track depressions I’ve reported for many years. Or the bump on the westbound lane, severe enough to shake oil drips from vehicles. The city employee replied, “I’ve seen it from satellite.” “There’s a severe bump on the eastbound lane at 27 Road, the construction patch.” We discussed the long postponed Unaweep repaving project. Unaweep’s surface is long past industry standard life expectancy, “well maintained,” 20 years, last paved in 1996.
What of the development fee increase to developers previously postponed? Why are we funding any infrastructure without an equal return? A 10% low-income stipulation in all apartment developments would have yielded 180 units. And now we’re expanding fire response, absorbing increased agricultural burn calls? The merger of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife touted to improve what? Pot shops roll out, the mismanagement of the Orchard Mesa Pool, postponed repairs… a rec center, putting all of our eggs in one location, creating an over-crowded facility and roads to it.
Orchard Mesa has been neglected long enough, as have some other areas — the long awaited B½ Road redo got curbs on one side, still has an open ditch and was resurfaced. 29 Road should be four lanes connecting to Interstate 70 and Highway 50 by now to relieve east-west congestions on Patterson. Linden and the new development south of Highway 50 should have had a signal intersection.
Development fees should fund future plans and required updates, not more taxes funding individual project(s). Discounted development fees should reflect infilling by similar development — no additional burdens.
Anyone wonder why diesel fuel prices were high in Grand Junction when oil was $70 a barrel? Why it was 30 to 40 cents cheaper in Montrose? “Shhh,” $3.94 at Sam’s, it wasn’t due to Club pricing. Our representative blames fuel prices on someone else. Thumping her empty holster after skipping security, muttering “freedom” while a real defender of democracy and freedom spoke of their struggle to maintain a democracy planned for Europe, some ignorant comments questioning our monetary responsibility as the leader of the free world.
My hopes for 2023 are on an 86-year-old pope, ex-comic turned president, a well-seasoned leader of the free world, involved citizens questioning government and their decisions, all while critical thinking.
PAUL MULDOWNEY
Grand Junction
Give Putin and inch and he will want all of Europe
Kevin McCarney’s position with regards to our support for Ukraine in their defense against Putin’s invasion smacks of Neville Chamberlain’s head-in-the-sand response to Hitler’s invasion of Czechoslovakia leading up to World War II.
The amount of money that Ukraine is asking for is decimal dust compared to the bulk of our defense spending. If Ukraine does not get the support it needs from the western democracies, Putin will succeed in his efforts to annex the country.
History teaches us that appeasement rarely, if ever, works. If you give an empire-hungry tyrant an inch, he will eventually want the rest of Europe as well.