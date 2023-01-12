Wreaths Across America has real value for veterans
In “You Said It,” a person said they didn’t understand the “wreaths for veteran’s graves program,” and money used for this program could be better used helping living veterans.
I agree there are needs for helping “living veterans” with homelessness, PTSD, loneliness, and helping families who may have lost a loved one and are coping with grief.
I feel Wreaths Across America helps with some issues this person is concerned about and has done more. This program helps the families of veterans that have died, by providing the opportunity to place a wreath, visit and remember this loved one, and yes, shed a tear. This is a catharsis, and healing process for family members and friends of the veteran that has been laid to rest.
In a similar way, it can help living veterans in the ongoing battle of PTSD, as they come, lay a wreath, and know there is camaraderie with the military brother or sister that has been laid to rest. This helps veterans know they can talk to their comrade without being judged or criticized. It is a small part of healing.
The Wreaths Across America program provides valuable civic lessons to the community as a whole, and in particular, the youth of our community. There are many families who bring children, grandchildren, and maybe friends to experience the humble privilege of placing a wreath on the headstone or columbarium of a loved one or complete stranger. This is part of learning a valuable lesson about history, honor, respect, and being civic minded.
As a wreath is laid, this upholds a vow to the deceased veteran. As a veteran is laid to rest during services provided by the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard, the statement is made, “As we leave here today, we rest assured that our veteran brother/sister is at peace, at rest, and among fellow veterans, of whom they shall never be forgotten.” When a wreath is placed, the veteran’s name is said, with respect and remembrance. The veteran laid to rest continues to “never be forgotten.”
I feel that the Wreaths Across America is a valuable program, and I would encourage you to come to the Veterans Cemetery next December and participate.
DUNCAN BROWN
Grand Junction
Thankful for all who help with veteran wreaths
Yes our fallen brothers and sisters cannot see or smell the fresh wreath upon their graves, but for the thousands of folks that have placed over 4 million last year from Arlington National cemetery to many overseas cemeteries, the families can feel they are with them for the few moments they come to see the rows and rows upon the headstones of their loved ones.
Do you not believe that these same folks do not put forth money for many of the programs you so elegantly mentioned? Millions of dollars are donated every year to these programs. Not the landfill in many cases the wreaths are given to hatcheries for the fish to utilize in their daily lives. For those that believe in honoring our fallen, my greatest appreciation for the thousands of dollars you donate not only for the beautiful wreaths but all the other programs especially in the Grand Valley that all of you donate to each year.
We stand humbly in front of the those fallen and say their name and thank them that we are able to do this for them.
ART EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Democratic policies will lead to more hardship
A few weeks ago, Jim Spehar’s column indicated the fall election helped to preserve decency for these United States, and perhaps there is some truth in that.
With winter upon us now, people will be dying in larger numbers than in past years due to the cost of propane, heating oil and other fossil fuels. Joe Biden, Spehar, Mike Bennet and others will tell us this is from various facets of climate change and greedy “Big Oil” companies, and the “bomb cyclone.” The recent, impressive cold snap played a role, but the real issue is policy.
Policy decisions by this administration consistently fly in the face of the reality that alternative energy sources are nowhere, even remotely ready to handle our energy needs. These policies have led directly to fuel shortages and unaffordable pricing. The Biden policies have (and will) lead directly to a huge number of deaths this winter. I’m struggling to view this as decency. This is the direct result of ideology that ignores the reality of life in this era. Some day, fossil fuels will become unnecessary, but that day is decades away, not years.
JOEL DEAN
Grand Junction